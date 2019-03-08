Search

Traffic at standstill after police incident closes A47

PUBLISHED: 16:37 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 27 May 2019

The A47 is closed in both directions near Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The A47 is closed in both directions near Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Motorists are being warned of slow-moving traffic after police close the A47 in both directions near Norwich.

The road is closed both ways between the A146 Loddon Road near Trowse and the A1270 Broadland Northway.

Police are on the scene along with the fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow and ambulance.

Motorists stuck in the traffic, with tailbacks stretching eight miles along the A47, have taken to social media to describe the chaos.

Det Con Kim Taylor tweeted: "Stuck in traffic due to an incident but I've just had half a dozen motorcycles pass me to get to the front of the queue only to turn around and drive the wrong way down the A47.... absolute madness #trafficchaos"

A picture posted on Twitter shows half a dozen people queued outside an ice cream van that is also stuck in the traffic jam.

There are reports of increasing severe delays of up to 30 minutes on Yarmouth Road westbound, between Postwick and Blofield, with average speeds of five mph.

Police have warned motorists to avoid the area.

CHECK OUR LIVE TRAFFIC MAP BEFORE YOU TRAVEL.

