A47 Bascule Bridge closed in both directions

14 November, 2019 - 09:42
Bascule Bridge, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Bascule Bridge, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2017

The A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft remains closed in both directions following a "technical fault".

The bridge is closed until further notice and engineers are on the scene working to fix the issue.

The bridge was due to reopen at 6am on Thursday after the latest overnight closure for maintenance works.

But after traffic chaos was reported across Lowestoft on the early morning commute to work and school run, frustrated motorists were left facing long traffic tailbacks.

After Highways England had Tweeted earlier on Thursday morning that the bridge would be closed due to a "technical fault" and engineers were at the scene "to resolve the issue," they issued an update at 9am.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The A47 Bascule Bridge in Suffolk is closed in both directions.

"Planned overnight works took place last night, and these have been completed, however there is a fault with the bridge which means it is currently raised and cannot be lowered.

"Work continues at the scene on the bridge hydraulics, in order to lower the bridge and reopen the road.

"Southbound traffic can divert from the A47 at the Beccles Road interchange, and take the A143 southbound to the A13 Gillingham junction, then the A146 eastbound.

"Northbound traffic can divert from near Kirkley, and follow the reverse of this, A146, A143."

With long delays reported, Lowestoft Police have urged motorists to "take an alternative route" as tailbacks have been seen across Lowestoft.

Pc Amy Yeldham, community engagement officer for Lowestoft, Beccles, and Bungay, said: "Be aware that the Bascule Bridge is at present stuck.

"Please take an alternative route.

"At present we do not know when the bridge will be working again.

"Work is in progress by Highways England to remedy this they will Tweet when it is back working again."

It comes as Highways England have been carrying out 20 nights of maintenance works to the bridge, as a series of overnight works have been taking place between 8pm and 6am with the work scheduled to finish on November 24.

Visit www.trafficengland.com for further information.

Keep up to date with live travel updates via www.edp24.co.uk/motoring/live-traffic-map

