WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

PUBLISHED: 19:21 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:00 28 May 2019

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Archant

The A47 Acle straight ground to a halt because of a horse invasion.

Seventeen escaped horses ran onto the busy road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, causing police to close it in both directions.

Police said they escaped from a field near Vauxhall Holiday Park on the edge of Yarmouth.

Stranded drivers and passengers have reacted with a mixture of frustration and bemusement, with many taking photographs of the bizarre scene.

The A47 Acle straight is at a standstill because of a horse invasion. Picture: Danielle Nudd-ValentineThe A47 Acle straight is at a standstill because of a horse invasion. Picture: Danielle Nudd-Valentine

The horses were eventually captured and placed in a field two miles away.

The incident happened at about 6.30pm and was over by 7.40pm.

