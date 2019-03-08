Video

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low Archant

The A47 Acle straight ground to a halt because of a horse invasion.

Seventeen escaped horses ran onto the busy road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, causing police to close it in both directions.

Police said they escaped from a field near Vauxhall Holiday Park on the edge of Yarmouth.

Stranded drivers and passengers have reacted with a mixture of frustration and bemusement, with many taking photographs of the bizarre scene.

The A47 Acle straight is at a standstill because of a horse invasion. Picture: Danielle Nudd-Valentine The A47 Acle straight is at a standstill because of a horse invasion. Picture: Danielle Nudd-Valentine

The horses were eventually captured and placed in a field two miles away.

The incident happened at about 6.30pm and was over by 7.40pm.