Drivers warned to expect ‘significant disruption and severe delays’

Drivers face weeks of delays and diversions when a bridge on one of the region's major gateways is repaired.

Two-way traffic lights will be operation on the Cross Keys Swing Bridge at Sutton Bridge for two days from tomorrow.

Contractors will be testing resurfacing materials on the swing bridge, which carries the A17 across the River Nene near the Norfolk - Lincolnshire border, prior to major works due later this month.

Drivers are being encouraged to use a 20-mile detour via the next-nearest river crossing at Wisbech, adding around 40 minutes to their journeys.

Main works are now expected to start on September 30. One lane of the bridge will be closed.

Karen Cassar, Lincolnshire's assistant director for highways, said there would be "significant disruption and severe delays" whilst works are in progress.

The bridge carries thousands of vehicles in and out of Norfolk every day, on a major route to the north and midlands.