Drivers warned to expect 'significant disruption and severe delays'

PUBLISHED: 09:10 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 03 September 2019

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and disruption while Cross Keys Bridge is repaired Picture: Matthew Usher

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and disruption while Cross Keys Bridge is repaired Picture: Matthew Usher

Drivers face weeks of delays and diversions when a bridge on one of the region's major gateways is repaired.

Details of the diversion while one lane of the bridge is closed Picture: Lincs County CouncilDetails of the diversion while one lane of the bridge is closed Picture: Lincs County Council

Two-way traffic lights will be operation on the Cross Keys Swing Bridge at Sutton Bridge for two days from tomorrow.

Contractors will be testing resurfacing materials on the swing bridge, which carries the A17 across the River Nene near the Norfolk - Lincolnshire border, prior to major works due later this month.

Drivers are being encouraged to use a 20-mile detour via the next-nearest river crossing at Wisbech, adding around 40 minutes to their journeys.

Officials say the bridge, built in the 1890s, needs resurfacing Picture: Chris BishopOfficials say the bridge, built in the 1890s, needs resurfacing Picture: Chris Bishop

Main works are now expected to start on September 30. One lane of the bridge will be closed.

Karen Cassar, Lincolnshire's assistant director for highways, said there would be "significant disruption and severe delays" whilst works are in progress.

The bridge carries thousands of vehicles in and out of Norfolk every day, on a major route to the north and midlands.

