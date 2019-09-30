A17 delays and diversions - all you need to know

Drivers can expect delays and diversions on the A17 at Sutton Bridge from today picture: Matthew Usher Archant © 2004

Drivers face delays and diversions on the A17 from Monday, September 30, when resurfacing work begins on a bridge. Here's all you need to know.

Where's it happening? Work is being carried out on the Cross Keys swing bridge, which crosses the River Nene at Sutton Bridge.

And why? The busy bridge needs resurfacing, so one lane at a time will be closed for repairs.

How bad will the delays be? We could be talking long, long tailbacks as this is one of the main routes in and out of Norfolk from the Midlands.

Can I avoid it? Yes, if you don't mind adding an extra 20 miles to your journey it could end up being quicker. Drivers are being asked to take a detour down the A1101 and A47 via Freedom Bridge at Wisbech. It remains to be seen how busy that's going to get.

How long have we got to put up with this? Four weeks, according to Lincolnshire County Council.