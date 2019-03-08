Search

Drivers face this 20-mile diversion when work begins on A17 swing bridge

PUBLISHED: 08:43 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 24 September 2019

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and disruption while Cross Keys Bridge is repaired Picture: Matthew Usher

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and disruption while Cross Keys Bridge is repaired Picture: Matthew Usher

This is the 20-mile detour drivers will be asked to take when work begins on a bridge at one of the region's major gateways.

Details of the diversion while one lane of the bridge is closed Picture: Lincs County CouncilDetails of the diversion while one lane of the bridge is closed Picture: Lincs County Council

One lane of the Cross Keys swing bridge, which carries the A17 across the River Nene at Sutton Bridge, will be closed for resurfacing from Monday.

Drivers are being warned of significant delays and disruption around the Norfolk - Lincolnshire border.

They are being asked to take a detour via the A1101 and A47 to use the next-nearest river crossing at Freedom Bridge, in Wisbech - adding almost an hour to their journeys.

Karen Cassar, Lincolnshire's assistant director of highways, said: "The bridge has suffered a lot of wear and tear since it was last resurfaced around 10 years ago and it's vital we repair it.

Officials say the bridge, built in the 1890s, needs resurfacing Picture: Chris BishopOfficials say the bridge, built in the 1890s, needs resurfacing Picture: Chris Bishop

"Unfortunately, this isn't as straightforward as resurfacing a regular road - swing bridges require specialist techniques and materials.

"This is an important route for the county, and there will inevitably be some disruption, so we would ask motorists to be patient, to leave additional time for their journeys and use alternative routes where possible."

Officials have not yet revealed how long they expect the work to take.

