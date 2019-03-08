Drivers face this 20-mile diversion when work begins on A17 swing bridge

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and disruption while Cross Keys Bridge is repaired

This is the 20-mile detour drivers will be asked to take when work begins on a bridge at one of the region's major gateways.

One lane of the Cross Keys swing bridge, which carries the A17 across the River Nene at Sutton Bridge, will be closed for resurfacing from Monday.

Drivers are being warned of significant delays and disruption around the Norfolk - Lincolnshire border.

They are being asked to take a detour via the A1101 and A47 to use the next-nearest river crossing at Freedom Bridge, in Wisbech - adding almost an hour to their journeys.

Karen Cassar, Lincolnshire's assistant director of highways, said: "The bridge has suffered a lot of wear and tear since it was last resurfaced around 10 years ago and it's vital we repair it.

"Unfortunately, this isn't as straightforward as resurfacing a regular road - swing bridges require specialist techniques and materials.

"This is an important route for the county, and there will inevitably be some disruption, so we would ask motorists to be patient, to leave additional time for their journeys and use alternative routes where possible."

Officials have not yet revealed how long they expect the work to take.