Relief from A17 road works as bridge re-opens

PUBLISHED: 13:12 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 09 October 2019

Drivers have faced delays and diversions on the A17 at Sutton Bridge Picture: Matthew Usher

Drivers have faced delays and diversions on the A17 at Sutton Bridge Picture: Matthew Usher

Drivers have been given an unexpected respite from major roadworks - because contractors have run out of materials.

Motorists have been asked to take a 20 mile delay via Wisbech or face long queues whilst repairs are under way on the cross Keys Swing Bridge, at Sutton Bridge.

Resurfacing work began two weeks ago on the crossing, on the Norfolk - Lincolnshire border. Now it has re-opened to two-way traffic because the work has been halted.

Richard Waters, principal engineer - structures, said: "We're making good progress with the bridge repairs, and have completed the resurfacing of the westbound carriageway.

"Unfortunately, our supplier is currently unable to provide sufficient material to resurface the eastbound carriageway, so we have taken the decision to temporarily re-open the A17 to two-way traffic in the meantime.

"We expect to start the next stage of resurfacing on Tuesday, October 15. However, we do allow time for such unforeseen circumstances when planning works, so we still expect to have the repairs completed by 25 October."

