Two vehicle crash closes A149

The A149 between King’s Lynn and Snettisham has been closed after an accident. Picture: Google Streetview Google Streetview

The A149 is closed after a road traffic collision.

The A149 between King’s Lynn and Snettisham has been closed opposite the Springside Lake junction after an accident involving two vehicles occurred at 3:45pm.

Police are on the scene.

A spokesman for the police said: “Two vehicles are involved in a road traffic collison. One vehicle is in a hedge and another is blocking the road. Road closures are currently in place.”