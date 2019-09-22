Search

Coast road closures start tomorrow

22 September, 2019 - 06:11
Part of the A149 Cromer Road in Hunstanton is due to be closed for works Picture: Chris Bishop

Part of the A149 Cromer Road in Hunstanton is due to be closed for works Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Part of the busy A149 coast road will be closed from tomorrow.

A new crossing is being built on the Cromer Road, at Hunstanton to access a new housing development.

Norfolk County Council said the work will start on Monday, September 23, when the road will be closed near the junction with Clarence Road for two days.

The road will also be closed from 7am - 7pm over the weekend of October 19 - 20 and from 9am - 5pm until Sunday, October 27.

Between the closures, there will be lane closures and traffic lights.

The works include pedestrian and cycle safety improvements which include a crossing, realignment of the existing path, construction of a small section of pedestrian and cycle path which will tie in to the developer's works, street lighting amendments, the extension to the 30mph limit and carriageway resurfacing.

