Driver taken to hospital after A149 collision

PUBLISHED: 10:32 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:32 04 December 2018

The A149 between Snettisham and Dersingham.

Archant

A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A149, with police reporting several other collisions in Norfolk this morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have said that trucks from Heacham and Sandringham attended a road traffic collision near Snettisham and the crews “manually assisted a casualty” from the car.

East of England Ambulance has said it was called to reports of a collision on the A149 in Dersingham at 7.26am.

The service sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer.

One patient was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

King’s Lynn Police have tweeted that there have already been several collisions in northwest Norfolk this morning due to ice.

Visit our live traffic map for updates.

Live Traffic Map

