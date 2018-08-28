Driver taken to hospital after A149 collision

The A149 between Snettisham and Dersingham. Archant

A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A149, with police reporting several other collisions in Norfolk this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Already been several RTC's in the North West Norfolk area due to ice, please drive to the conditions of the roads. #PC689 https://t.co/bzyU7hMdiN — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) December 4, 2018

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have said that trucks from Heacham and Sandringham attended a road traffic collision near Snettisham and the crews “manually assisted a casualty” from the car.

East of England Ambulance has said it was called to reports of a collision on the A149 in Dersingham at 7.26am.

The service sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer.

One patient was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

King’s Lynn Police have tweeted that there have already been several collisions in northwest Norfolk this morning due to ice.

Visit our live traffic map for updates.