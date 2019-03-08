Drivers warned of A149 coast road closures

Part of the A149 at Hunstanton will be closed for almost two weeks Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Drivers face almost a fortnight of road closures on the A149 at Hunstanton.

On Saturday and Sunday, the stretch between York Avenue and Chapel Bank will be closed from 7am - 7pm for resurfacing work.

From Monday, the stretch between Glebe Avenue and Westgate will be closed for up to 10 days.

Norfolk County Council said the works will see pedestrian and cycle safety improvements which include the construction of a crossing point, realignment of the existing pedestrian and cycle path,

construction of a small section of pedestrian and cycle path, street lighting amendments, the extension to the 30mph limit and carriageway resurfacing for the purposes of the crossing.

Then the final step will see the routine maintenance of the road surface south along Cromer Road. Diversions will be signposted.