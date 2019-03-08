A148 closed after serious collision between Fakenham and King's Lynn

A serious collision on the A148 between Fakenham and King's Lynn has closed the road in both directions.

Police were called at 3.19pm to reports of a collision between a motorbike and van.

The road around Harpley was closed, and police remain on the scene.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area or find alternative routes.

Driver was travelling from Massingham to Fakenham.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said, two fire engines from Massingham and King's Lynn were called to the scene at around 3:30pm and left at 4:05pm.