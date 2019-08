Rush hour delays in Norwich due to broken-down car

A broken-down car is causing delays during rush hour on a major road in Norwich.

Police were called to the scene on the A146 near the Trowse junction at 6.30am this morning.

A blue Triumph Spitfire car had broken down on the Norwich bound carriageway and has caused tail backs.

Recovery vehicles are due to arrive shortly.