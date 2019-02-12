Long delays on A146 after crash

There are long delays on the A146 following a crash. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Drivers can expect long delays on the A146 this morning following a two-vehicle collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at around 7.51am following a crash in the Thurton area involving a Citroen C4 and a BMW 1 Series, causing the road to be blocked.

There are currently solid queues on the busy road for motorists travelling towards Norwich, beginning from Loddon.

Drivers are being told to expect around half an hour on top of their usual journey time.

Those travelling away from Norwich can also expect delays towards Thurton, with around 10 minutes added on top of their usual journey time.

One of the vehicles is having to be recovered and police are currently awaiting the arrival of a recovery team.

Keep track of the delays by viewing the EDP’s live traffic map.