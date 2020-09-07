Search

Bridge on main road to close for repairs

PUBLISHED: 16:28 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 07 September 2020

Shotford Bridge on the A143 Harleston bypass will be closed overnight for repairs. Picture: Google Street View

A bridge on one of Norfolk’s main roads is set to close overnight for essential repairs.

Maintenance work is due to take place at Shotford Bridge on the A143 Harleston bypass from 6pm on Saturday, September 12, until 9.30am on Sunday, September 13.

Work costing £25,000 to replace the bridge joints will see the A-road close between its junctions with Wells Lane and Mendham Lane.

The task, expected to take just one night, has been scheduled overnight to minimise disruption and to allow the joints to be replaced safely.

Various signposted diversion routes will be in place for the duration of the closure.

The Bungay-bound layby on the A143 will also be closed from September 11-12 to allow storage of contractor facilities and materials.

Repair work is being carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors. The council has thanked drivers for their patience.

