Drivers face A140 tailbacks due to emergency work

PUBLISHED: 08:49 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 13 June 2019

Rush hour delays as emergency work closes A140 to single lane south of Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin

Rush hour delays as emergency work closes A140 to single lane south of Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Motorists are being warned to expect tailbacks on part of the A140 closed to a single lane as emergency work is carried out.

Temporary signals between the Pulham roundabout and the Tivetshall St Mary turn off, south of Long Stratton, led to the build up of traffic on Thursday morning with queues south to the Old Ram pub in Tivetshall and north towards Long Stratton, as well has off the roundabout towards Pulham.

The carriageway has been reduced to a single lane with traffic lights as BT undertakes work to repair a damaged manhole cover that was posing a danger to passing traffic following heavy rain.

More rush hour delays are expected with work estimated to continue throughout the weekend.

- Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map

