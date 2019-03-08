Search

Work to continue until November to complete A140 roundabout

PUBLISHED: 09:09 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 11 September 2019

Three of the four approaches to the new Hempnall roundabout on the A140 are now open with work to be fully completed by November. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Three of the four approaches to the new Hempnall roundabout on the A140 are now open with work to be fully completed by November. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council

Construction on the £4.57m new roundabout on the A140 near Long Stratton will set to completed in November as work continues despite the reopen of a key link road.

Three of the four approaches to the Hempnall roundabout are now in use after the Bungay Road, which had been closed since May, was opened to traffic following the second weekend of work that closed the A140.

The roundabout project is on schedule to be complete in November with work to complete the final link between the B1527 Hempnall Road and the new roundabout still underway.

Alison Thomas, county councillor for the Long Stratton division, which includes the Hempnall crossroads, said: "I'm very impressed with how swiftly this roundabout is taking shape and am now looking forward to the next key step in November when the Hempnall Road link to the roundabout will be complete. The long detours people used to make to avoid the dangerous old crossroads will be a thing of the past."

The existing junction, known locally as the Hempnall crossroads, had a poor injury accident record with 11 injury accidents in the last five years.

- Up-to-date information is available at norfolk.gov.uk/hempnallcrossroads

