A140 closure sees major disruption to bus services

First buses Purple Line buses to South Norfolk will start and finish at Newton Flotman due to the closure of the A140. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Bus passengers are facing major disruption as the A140 is closed for two weekends as part of construction on the £4.57m new roundabout.

Construction underway on the new roundabout at the Hempnall crossroads on the A140. Picture: Norfolk County Council Construction underway on the new roundabout at the Hempnall crossroads on the A140. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Work on the new roundabout at the Hempnall crossroads, between Tasburgh and Long Stratton, will see the A140 closed from August 30-September 2 and September 6-9.

Bus operators First said the closure would mean its Purple Line 38/38A service will start and finish at Newton Flotman on Saturday August 31 and Saturday September 7.

As a consequence passengers in Long Stratton, Harleston and the Pulhams will not be able to use this service on these days.

Commuters will be able to use a Saturday journey to work bus from Harleston to Norwich, the Konectbus 84, on both days while a shopping bus, Simonds 40, will also run from Harleston to Norwich on August 31.

Bus passengers in Long Stratton, Harleston and the Pulhams face disruption due the changes caused by the closure of the A40. Picture: Sonya Duncan Bus passengers in Long Stratton, Harleston and the Pulhams face disruption due the changes caused by the closure of the A40. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A First spokesman said: "Most of the alternative roads between Long Stratton and Newton Flotman are not suitable for large buses, but Simonds will run services 1 and 2 on both Saturdays from Long Stratton to Norwich via a different route.

"Our new council funded evening journeys on the 38 to Long Stratton start on Monday September 2 departing Norwich at 7.35pm and 10.45pm. These will also finish and start at Newton Flotman on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 September.

"These arrangements are provisional, but we wanted to let passengers know in good time so they can consider their journey plans in advance. Please check this web page nearer the time in case there any changes."

Bus operators First Eastern Counties, Konectbus and Simonds will all accept valid bus tickets issued by each other during the disruption.

The spokesman added: "So if you are catching any bus from Harleston, Long Stratton or Newton Flotman, you can use your current ticket. Please note this doesn't apply in Norwich.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond our control."

The new roundabout being built to the west of the existing crossroads is designed to improve safety at the junction where 11 personal injury accidents have occurred in last five years.

The A140 is to be closed from 8pm on Friday, August 30 until 6am on Monday, September 2, and again from 8pm on Friday, September 6 until 6am on Monday, September 9 to allow for road surfacing.