Roadworks causing long delays for drivers on A14

PUBLISHED: 18:50 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:50 28 July 2019

Drivers are facing major delays due to roadworks on the A14. Photo: Matt Nixon

Drivers on a major road into Norfolk are facing long delays due to roadworks.

Traffic heading eastbound on the A14 is experiencing long delays at junctions on the Newmarket bypass in Suffolk, due to ongoing roadworks.

Motorists are reporting waiting up to 90 minutes, with queues north and south bound in the area, and two lanes of the road closed in both directions while the barrier is repaired.

Highways England said: "On the A14 eastbound, there are long delays due to roadworks between junctions 36 and 37, eastbound towards Newmarket.

"We've ensured that one lane still remains open while we work hard to complete the roadworks as quickly and as safely as possible, but motorists should allow plenty of extra time for their journey.

"There is approximately seven miles of queuing traffic and delays of at least an hour."

