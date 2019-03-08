Search

Section of A12 to close for three nights for resurfacing work

PUBLISHED: 14:31 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 04 September 2019

Resurfacing work on the A12 Station Road at Blythburgh will be carried out overnight next month with traffic diverted. Picture: Google Images

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as a busy stretch of the A12 is set to be closed overnight with traffic diverted.

Suffolk County Council's highways department is set to carry out resurfacing work on the A12 Station Road at Blythburgh next month.

The work is due to be carried out for three nights - between 7pm and 5am - with the road closure and a diversion in place from October 2 to October 5.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out, with a section of the A12 being closed in both directions overnight.

It states the "carriageway resurfacing" that is taking place between 7pm and 5am will be carried out "from Angel Lane going north for 643 metres."

Access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times during the resurfacing works.

A diversion route of about 27.6km - lasting about 30 minutes in current traffic - will be in place.

A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said: "We've just been notified by partners at Suffolk County Council Highways that the A12 will be closed in both directions overnight from October 2-5 between 7pm & 5am to allow resurfacing work to be carried out at Station Road, Blythburgh.

"There will be a diversion set up northbound at the junction of the A144 Bramfield Road, through Halesworth, Sparrowhawk Road, past Bernard Matthews, onto the B1124 through Sotherton, onto the A145 at Brampton Church, then left towards the A12 at Blythburgh and vice versa for southbound traffic."

You can keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

