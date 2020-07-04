Part of A1122 closed for three weeks

Part of a busy road will be closed for three weeks for resurfacing.

Work will begin on the A1122 between Downham Market and Swaffham on Saturday, July 11.

Norfolk County Council says it needs to reconstruct the worn out road surface from 20m west of the junction with White Road to 10m north/east of the junction with Narborough Hill.

“While the work is under way, we will need to close this section of the A1122 Swaffham Road, 24 hours a day for the duration, so we can carry out the work safely and swiftly,” it said. “This also means that there will be no access to White Road or Narborough Hill from the A1122 for three weeks. There will be access to businesses and properties within the closure from one end of the works, however, there may be some short delays.”

The work, which will cost £900,000, will be carried out by the council and its contractors. Diversions will be signposted.