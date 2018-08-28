Search

Advanced search

A11 to close for six days overnight for improvement work

PUBLISHED: 16:42 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 04 January 2019

The A11 will be shut overnight as improvement work takes place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The A11 will be shut overnight as improvement work takes place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Parts of the A11 will close overnight throughout next week as work improving vehicle message signs is undertaken.

The work, to take place between 10pm and 5am on each day, will involve single lane closures alongside full closures of the A11, but only in one direction at any one time.

On Monday, January 7, Tuesday, January 8, and Monday, January 21, the road will be shut northbound between Red Lodge bypass and Newmarket Road, Barton Mills, with the northbound slip road to Newmarket Road unaffected by the work.

On Wednesday, January 9, Thursday, January 10, and January 22, the A11 will close southbound between the Five Ways roundabout and Red Lodge bypass.

Diversions via the A14 and A1101 north of Bury will be in place in both directions will be in place for the duration of the work.

For drivers accessing the East of England Ambulance, Pankcake Shack and the Esso Garage, Highways England advises to access the A11 at Newmarket Road, Barton Mills, via Mildenhall, around 500m south of the Five Ways roundabout.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Theatre facing final curtain if council does not continue financial support

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists