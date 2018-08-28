A11 to close for six days overnight for improvement work

The A11 will be shut overnight as improvement work takes place.

Parts of the A11 will close overnight throughout next week as work improving vehicle message signs is undertaken.

The work, to take place between 10pm and 5am on each day, will involve single lane closures alongside full closures of the A11, but only in one direction at any one time.

On Monday, January 7, Tuesday, January 8, and Monday, January 21, the road will be shut northbound between Red Lodge bypass and Newmarket Road, Barton Mills, with the northbound slip road to Newmarket Road unaffected by the work.

On Wednesday, January 9, Thursday, January 10, and January 22, the A11 will close southbound between the Five Ways roundabout and Red Lodge bypass.

Diversions via the A14 and A1101 north of Bury will be in place in both directions will be in place for the duration of the work.

For drivers accessing the East of England Ambulance, Pankcake Shack and the Esso Garage, Highways England advises to access the A11 at Newmarket Road, Barton Mills, via Mildenhall, around 500m south of the Five Ways roundabout.