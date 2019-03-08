Search

A11 overnight closures expected to cause disruption

PUBLISHED: 16:36 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 11 August 2019

The A11 is set for a number of overnight closures. Photo: Denise Bradley

The A11 is set for a number of overnight closures. Photo: Denise Bradley

A week of overnight closures on the A11 are set to cause motorists disruption.

Extensive works will be carried out throughout next week  with nightly closures for resurfacing and safety barrier repairs.

Work will be carried out to repair the barriers at various points along the road starting from 9pm and finishing at 6am. The work begins on Monday and will see mobile lane closures along the road.

The A11 A1075 roundabout to the Brandon roundabout will be closed from Wednesday, August 14 from 8pm to 6am for six nights for resurfacing.

A signed diversion will be in place taking motorists from the A134, at Mundford, to B1107/A134 roundabout at Thetford. On Friday, August 16 the A11 A1075 roundabout to Roundham bridge will be closed from 8pm to 6am for resurfacing.

The work is expected to take six nights with a signed diversion route in place from Larling to the A1075.

