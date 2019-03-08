Search

Advanced search

A11 or ALL? Mistake in road markings revealed after two months of roadworks

PUBLISHED: 06:30 01 November 2019

The typo printed on Connaught Plain in Attleborough following nine weeks of roadworks. Photo: Archant

The typo printed on Connaught Plain in Attleborough following nine weeks of roadworks. Photo: Archant

Archant

Drivers were ready to breathe a sigh of relief as two months of roadworks came to a close - until they spotted something unusual.

The typo printed on Connaught Plain in Attleborough following nine weeks of roadworks. Photo: ArchantThe typo printed on Connaught Plain in Attleborough following nine weeks of roadworks. Photo: Archant

Connaught Plain in Attleborough reopened on Monday morning after nine weeks of resurfacing works, but drivers were left scratching their heads after an embarrassing mistake was revealed.

Instead of directing drivers to the Thetford and Norwich-bound A11 carriageways, the road now reads 'THET ALL' and 'NOR ALL'.

The mistake, spotted by eagle eyed shoppers on Tuesday morning, has left many confused.

Steph Martin, 65, said she was concerned that taxpayer money had been wasted.

She said: "These roadworks have cost millions, and they can't even get the name of one of the biggest roads in Norfolk right. I think that says it all."

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council confirmed there had been a "minor misprint" on the junction surface, but reassured people in the town that corrections would be completed in the coming weeks at no cost to the taxpayer, and would not require further road closures.

You may also want to watch:

They said: "The improvement works at the junction of High Street and Exchange Street, which form part of the ongoing Transport for Attleborough project, are now largely complete.

"The junction opened to traffic on Monday morning. The scheme included pavement improvements and road resurfacing. We still need to carry out some minor additional works, but the junction is operating well. Horsepit car park will be cleared and reopened to the public on Friday."

This is not the first time a spelling mistake has been printed on a Norfolk road.

In 2011 people in Cromer complained after workmen painted the American spelling of town centre (center) near a mini-roundabout.

The year before, in Lowestoft, HSBC bank was blasted when it unveiled a sign which read "Welcome to Lowerstoft" on the front of the new branch.

The roadworks are part of a £4.5m improvement scheme to support planned growth in the town over the coming years.

It has been called Transport for Attleborough, and has received £4.5m of Local Growth Fund money from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.

Most Read

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Leisure centre to close today to make way for new £26m complex

'Altogether a better day!' front entrance to the Marina Centre in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library

It-inspired red balloons tied to drains on housing estate

Creepy floating red balloons have been seen in Queen's Hill Costessey. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘What type of person would do this?’ – Owner’s horror as horse dies after being carved open

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

‘Whistleblowing on teacher ruined my career but I have no regrets’

Emma Simmonds, former teaching assistant at St Michael's Church of England Academy in King's Lynn. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Whistleblowing on teacher ruined my career but I have no regrets’

Emma Simmonds, former teaching assistant at St Michael's Church of England Academy in King's Lynn. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

‘What type of person would do this?’ – Owner’s horror as horse dies after being carved open

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

Is Boris Johnson set to switch to a safe Norfolk seat?

Whispers around Westminster suggest Boris Johnson could be parachuted into a safer seat before the election - could it be in Norfolk? Pic: PA

The Mayor is a daddy! City cult hero and partner welcome first child in Halloween treat

Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull are interviewed by Jake Humphrey during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Can you spot yourself in our Spooky City gallery?

Spooky City October 2019 Photo: Brittany Woodman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists