A11 or ALL? Mistake in road markings revealed after two months of roadworks

The typo printed on Connaught Plain in Attleborough following nine weeks of roadworks. Photo: Archant Archant

Drivers were ready to breathe a sigh of relief as two months of roadworks came to a close - until they spotted something unusual.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The typo printed on Connaught Plain in Attleborough following nine weeks of roadworks. Photo: Archant The typo printed on Connaught Plain in Attleborough following nine weeks of roadworks. Photo: Archant

Connaught Plain in Attleborough reopened on Monday morning after nine weeks of resurfacing works, but drivers were left scratching their heads after an embarrassing mistake was revealed.

Instead of directing drivers to the Thetford and Norwich-bound A11 carriageways, the road now reads 'THET ALL' and 'NOR ALL'.

The mistake, spotted by eagle eyed shoppers on Tuesday morning, has left many confused.

Steph Martin, 65, said she was concerned that taxpayer money had been wasted.

She said: "These roadworks have cost millions, and they can't even get the name of one of the biggest roads in Norfolk right. I think that says it all."

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council confirmed there had been a "minor misprint" on the junction surface, but reassured people in the town that corrections would be completed in the coming weeks at no cost to the taxpayer, and would not require further road closures.

You may also want to watch:

They said: "The improvement works at the junction of High Street and Exchange Street, which form part of the ongoing Transport for Attleborough project, are now largely complete.

"The junction opened to traffic on Monday morning. The scheme included pavement improvements and road resurfacing. We still need to carry out some minor additional works, but the junction is operating well. Horsepit car park will be cleared and reopened to the public on Friday."

This is not the first time a spelling mistake has been printed on a Norfolk road.

In 2011 people in Cromer complained after workmen painted the American spelling of town centre (center) near a mini-roundabout.

The year before, in Lowestoft, HSBC bank was blasted when it unveiled a sign which read "Welcome to Lowerstoft" on the front of the new branch.

The roadworks are part of a £4.5m improvement scheme to support planned growth in the town over the coming years.

It has been called Transport for Attleborough, and has received £4.5m of Local Growth Fund money from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.