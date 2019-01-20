Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Drivers using the A11 to get in and out of Norfolk will face diversions when the Fiveways roundabout at Mildenhall, Suffolk is closed for improvement works.

Work to improve vehicle message signs on the A11 between Red Lodge bypass and Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills, Mildenhall, started on Monday, January 7, with working hours of 10pm to 5am.

Work involves various single lane closures alongside full closures of the A11, but only in one direction at a time.

On Monday, January 21 the A11 northbound between Red Lodge bypass and Newmarket Road, Barton Mills, will be closed. The Newmarket Road A11 northbound entry slip will not be impacted.

On Tuesday, January 22 the A11 southbound between Five Ways Roundabout and Red Lodge Bypass will be closed.

The following diversion routes have been provided by Highways England:

• Northbound: from A14 junction 38, Waterhall/A11 split, continue east to A14 junction 42, and take the B1106 north towards Fornham All Saints, then A1101 north to re-join the A11 at Fiveways roundabout, Barton Mills.

• Southbound: from A11 Fiveways roundabout, take the A1101 south towards Bury St Edmunds, then B1106 south before joining the A14 westbound at junction 42. If you wish to drive back to Barton Mills or Red Lodge, you will need to turn around on the A14 at junction 37, Newmarket.

If you want to get to East of England Ambulance, Pancake Shack and Esso Garage while the A11 northbound is closed, you can access the A11 at Newmarket Road, Barton Mills, via Mildenhall, about half a kilometre south of Fiveways roundabout.