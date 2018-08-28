Collision at A11 roundabout causing delays

Motorists are facing major delays this morning (November 27) after a collision at a roundabout on the A11.

Norfolk Police said there was an accident at the Thickthorn roundabout on the road heading northbound toward Norwich.

It is reported that the traffic lights controlling entry to the roundabout from the Wymondham direction are all out.

Traffic coming from Hethersett, caught up in roadworks, is facing delays.

Highways East are on the scene to fix the lights, police have said.

