A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays
PUBLISHED: 07:25 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:46 18 December 2018
Archant
The A11’s southbound lane is closed this morning due to delays with overnight works.
Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham.
Overnight works on the road were due to be finished by 6am, but there has been a delay due to issues with tarmac setting.
Highways England said: “Work is ongoing to get this reopened ASAP.”
• Updates to follow
• View our live traffic map before you leave this morning: www.edp24.co.uk/motoring/live-traffic-map