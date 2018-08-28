A11 closed following serious collision involving motorcycle
PUBLISHED: 19:48 25 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:18 25 December 2018
ajfletch
The A11 has been closed following a serious collision.
Suffolk police and emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle, which happened around 6.25pm this evening (Tuesday, December 25).
Due to the serious accident and fuel spillage, the A11 southbound between the A1065 in Barton Mills and the B1085 near Red Lodge has been closed.
The road is expected to reopen around 2am.
Check our live traffic map before you travel.
