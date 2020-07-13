Search

Railway barriers stuck down on busy A-road

PUBLISHED: 12:59 13 July 2020

The railway barriers on the A1075 between Thetford and Watton are stuck down, causing long queues. Picture: Archant

The railway barriers on the A1075 between Thetford and Watton are stuck down, causing long queues. Picture: Archant

Archant

Drivers face lengthy diversions after railway barriers malfunctioned and blocked a busy A-road.

The railway barriers on the A1075 between Thetford and Watton are stuck down, causing long queues. Picture: Archant

The barriers on the A1075 between Watton and Thetford are currently stuck in the down position, forcing drivers travelling in both directions to turn around and seek alternative routes.

Engineers from Network Rail are at the crossing in an attempt to repair the fault, while officers from Norfolk police are assisting and advising motorists.

Train services are not expected to be delayed.

For the latest travel information, check the EDP’s live traffic map.

