Railway barriers stuck down on busy A-road
PUBLISHED: 12:59 13 July 2020
Drivers face lengthy diversions after railway barriers malfunctioned and blocked a busy A-road.
The barriers on the A1075 between Watton and Thetford are currently stuck in the down position, forcing drivers travelling in both directions to turn around and seek alternative routes.
Engineers from Network Rail are at the crossing in an attempt to repair the fault, while officers from Norfolk police are assisting and advising motorists.
Train services are not expected to be delayed.
