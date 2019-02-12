45-mile diversion returns as main road closed again

Stanley Road in Diss will be closed and traffic diverted on a 45-mile alternative on three successive Sundays. Picture: Archant Library This content is subject to copyright.

Major resurfacing works is set to close the busiest road through a Norfolk town and will see the return of a 45-mile diversion route.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stanley Road at the junction with Croft Lane in Diss will be closed and traffic diverted for resurfacing work on three successive Sundays. Picture: Adrian Cable Stanley Road at the junction with Croft Lane in Diss will be closed and traffic diverted for resurfacing work on three successive Sundays. Picture: Adrian Cable

Work to repair the carriageway will see Stanley Road, part of the main A1066 road through Diss, closed westwards from the junction with Croft Lane to Denmark Lane, on February 17, February 24 and March 3, from 7.30am to 7pm.

The £190,000 project is being carried out on three successive Sundays in order to minimise overall disruption but the road closure will see traffic through instead diverted on a 45-mile signed detour involving the A143 to Ixworth and the A1088 to Thetford.

The suggested lengthy alternative route down into Suffolk is the same one that left some Diss residents baffled after a nearby stretch of the A1066 was closed last September, but Highway Agency rules state that diversions must be on road of a similar status as the road closed.

Businesses and properties within the limits of the roadworks, near Diss police station, will still have access from one end of the closure.