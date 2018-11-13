My First Car: 1955 Ford Popular – mechanically simple, super reliable, cheap to run
John Wyatt
John Wyatt’s 1955 Ford Popular never failed him, as he travelled between bases while in the Fleet Air Arm, and doubled up as a camp bed.
The registration number of my 1955 Ford Popular, purchased for £295 in 1957, was 854 DMP. And what a car!
Three-speed gearbox and, mechanically, it was so simple to understand that I could do all the servicing, decoking etc myself – today I wouldn’t know where to start.
Being in the Fleet Air Arm, I travelled a great deal between the air stations of Culdrose in Cornwall, Yeovilton, Boscombe Down, Lee on Solent, Lossiemouth in Scotland and my various homes – the car never failed me.
It was also a great car for short holidays and to camp in. The passenger seat was easily removed and the rear bench seat would take its place, giving me a comfortable bed for the night. The boot flap would open and remain in a horizontal position so loads of room for luggage.
It was cheap to run as, in 1957, you could purchase eight gallons of petrol for £1 plus quadruple Green Shield stamps as a bonus.
The only downside was the six-volt battery which did not last very long, especially when the law said you had to leave side lights switched on if parking on the road at nights, but a long starting handle pushed in through the front overcame the starting problem.
It was a great, reliable car to enjoy during my teenage years and I often wish I had kept it.
Tell people about your first car – email your memories with a picture to motoring@archant.co.uk