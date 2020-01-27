Parents predict chaos as three-month road closure begins

Work is underway to install new crossings on Colman Road. Photo: Bethany Wales Archant

Parents have predicted "chaos" as roadworks get under way near two schools, closing several key routes near Norwich's ring road.

The £650,000 work in the Colman Road area will see alterations made to traffic light timings and crossings, requiring a string of road closures until Friday, April 17.

Vehicles will not be able to turn right onto South Park Avenue until April, and Highland Road, Muriel Road and Mornington Road will be closed where they meet Colman Road.

Ali Cotes, 36, has two children at the Junior school and said she was worried that an already "fraught" drop off situation would be worsened by the ongoing work.

The mother said queuing cars often stopped on pedestrian crossings, and parents felt nervous about vehicles crossing the pavement to get into driveways and schools.

She said: "It's worrying that it might make people behave selfishly to find a space. It's already chaos around here, it's an accident waiting to happen."

The alterations to the ring road between South Park Avenue and the A11 Newmarket Road will include replacing signalled crossings over Colman Road near South Park Avenue, Mornington Road and close to Waldeck Road on Mile End Road with staggered crossings.

Council bosses said the scheme would reduce congestion, but those living nearby were concerned it would make the roads more dangerous for school children.

Parents argued the road was too busy to rely on staggered crossings, while the council said it hoped to cut congestion and pollution with the work.

The full road closures and temporary traffic lights are expected to installed by midday.

Many motorists attempting to turn left onto Colman Road from South Park Avenue on Monday morning were forced to make u-turns to avoid the roadblock.

Nearby, Highland Road, Muriel Road and Mornington Road will be closed where they meet Colman Road, while Waldeck Road will be closed at the Mile End Road end.

First blue line buses will be diverted for 12 weeks, avoiding South Park Avenue towards the city centre via The Avenues, ring road and Unthank Road.