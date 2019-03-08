11 train services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth cancelled

11 Greater Anglia train services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled today, due to apparent train faults.

A spokesperson for Greater Anglia confirmed 11 services had been closed due to a fault with one train.

They said: "One train has had a fault, and no other spare trains are available to run the service.

"Rail replacement buses have been provided to ensure people can still make their journeys, but we would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience."

Four services were cancelled before midday, and seven other services planned for this afternoon will be cancelled.

Here are all of the cancelled services between Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

10.47 Great Yarmouth to Norwich, 11.06 Norwich to Great Yarmouth, 11.47 Great Yarmouth to Norwich, 11.57 Norwich to Great Yarmouth, 12.47 Great Yarmouth to Norwich, 13.06 Norwich to Great Yarmouth, 13.47 Great Yarmouth to Norwich, 13.57 Norwich to Great Yarmouth, 14.47 Great Yarmouth to Norwich, 15.15 Norwich to Great Yarmouth, 15.47 Great Yarmouth to Norwich.

