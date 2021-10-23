Travel: Enjoy some winter sun in Tenerife

Promotion

Published: 12:00 PM October 23, 2021

Beautiful view of amazing tropical scenery with exotic palm trees and mountain valleys above wide open sea in golden evening light at sunset with blue sky and clouds in summer, Canary Islands, Spain - Credit: Shutterstock

Tenerife, a Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean situated off the north west coast of Africa is the largest of the Canary Islands and generally referred to as the island of eternal spring, due to its wonderful climate, perfect for a winter sun getaway.

For many it’s the beautiful beaches, varied array of coastal resorts and wonderful weather that draw them to Tenerife but, there is so much more to the island to be discovered than its coastline, especially for nature lovers and hikers with its diverse landscapes offering up endless opportunities.

Tenerife's rugged terrain makes it a perfect destination for hikers and nature lovers. - Credit: Contributed

On the island’s south coast big resorts such as Playa de las Americas and Costa Adeje offer beaches and water sports in the day and a vast number of restaurants, cafés, bars along with the best nightlife on the island with venues buzzing all night long.

There is also a wide range of attractions including Siam Park voted best water park in the world.

The west coast offers quieter resorts with smaller secluded beaches, low key bars and restaurants, great walks and stunning mountain views.

Tenerife is the largest of the Canary Islands - Credit: DCA

The north offers a much greener, lush landscape with Puerto de la Cruz a great choice destination; stylish yet traditional, with two architect-designed beaches with beautiful backdrops of tropical gardens, waterfalls, sun terraces and restaurants, a quaint harbour and very pretty old town with a distinct Canarian character.

Tenerife’s interior is dotted with traditional villages, banana plantations and national parks.

There are over 40 protected nature zones and dominating a huge area in the centre of the island is the UNESCO-protected Teide National Park.

With Mount Teide, Spain’s highest mountain at the centre.

Take a cable car to the summit and enjoy breathtakingly stunning views of the 10-mile-wide volcanic crater and the very beautiful, but very unusual landscape filled with lava streams, lava rocks and ash beds.

Tenerife has a pleasant climate all year round - Credit: Contributed

For the more energetic, walking or hiking to the summit is an option as is exploring the rough terrain of this volcanic island which can prove both challenging and exhilarating.

From the dramatic cliff trails and gorges of Los Gigantes and Masca on the west coast, to the mystical Anaga Forest with numerous trails of different difficulties and length and spectacular views.

If you are feeling really energetic, the hike from Masca, the island’s prettiest village located in the Teno Mountains, down the very narrow picturesque gorge to the sea is likely to be one of your most memorable.

The Spanish love fiestas and Tenerife is no exception with the Santa Cruz de Tenerife Carnival taking place every February or March.

The biggest Carnival in Europe and second biggest in the world after Rio de Janeiro! Carnival lasts an entire month; however, the main week of celebrations start in the streets on the Friday before Ash Wednesday (25th February 2022) with a spectacular opening parade and continue night after night until Ash Wednesday (2nd March 2022).

When it comes to cuisine the island truly has something for everyone from traditional Tapas and paella to Michelin star dining and everything in between.

Above all else, Tenerife’s food, relies on the sea with restaurant menus dominated by the fresh fish and seafood caught daily in the surrounding waters.

When it comes to drinks, Barraquito is one of the stars of Tenerife, a mixture of liquor, coffee and lemon which captivates locals and visitors alike.

Tenerife also has some stunning architecture - Credit: Shutterstock

Tenerife enjoys several blue flag beaches of both golden and volcanic black sand mainly found around the major tourist resorts.

Its crystal-clear waters are ideal for snorkelling and scuba diving and numerous other water sports are available from its beaches.

The marinas and ports have yachts and motorboats for rent as well as exciting glass bottom boat trips to see dolphins and pilot whales.

Golf lovers are well catered for too with a selection eight of uniquely designed high quality courses each enjoying amazing backdrops.

Whether it’s a relaxing fly and flop beach break, a bustling resort, tucked away retreat, island adventure, walking, hiking, water sports or fiesta fun all can be found just over four hours flying time from Norwich Airport on the island of Tenerife.

Better still, with flights operating twice weekly from Norwich Airport this winter, in addition to the traditional seven and 14 night stays you can now enjoy a three or four-night short break and the ever popular 10 and 11 night holiday durations too.

