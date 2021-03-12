10 ways a Norfolk wedding videographer can make your special day one to remember

Promotion

Published: 9:52 AM March 12, 2021 Updated: 10:12 AM March 12, 2021

Capture every minute of your wedding day on film to cherish forever. - Credit: Race Wedding Videography

How to make the moment you say ‘I do’ last for an eternity and capture it on film for you and your loved ones to enjoy for years to come.

Benjamin Race from Race Wedding Videography in Norfolk explains 10 reasons to add booking a wedding videographer to your wedding planning checklist:

1. A wedding film lasts forever

When the big day finally arrives, it can feel like it flies by, which is why it’s important to snap every moment on camera, so you don’t miss a single thing. We can capture the laughter, the tears and the embarrassing stories all on film, for you to treasure forever. They say a picture speaks a thousand words, but a wedding film can say even more.

2. It’s good value for money

Setting aside just 5pc of your wedding budget for wedding videography can ensure you have high-quality footage and audio of your vows and speeches. We offer one simple package, to make planning your wedding videography easy. It includes 14 hours of wedding videography on the day. You’ll receive a full wedding film, over 20 minutes long and a highlights trailer. We offer drone videography and 360-degree filming as standard in all our wedding videos.

3. You can meet your wedding videographer before deciding

It’s important to find a wedding videographer you like, that’s within budget and has a style that you love. - Credit: Race Wedding Videography

It’s important to choose a filmmaker that you get on with, puts you at ease, and understands you and your partner. We’ll arrange a friendly meeting over coffee for you to ask us any questions and get to us know better.

4. You can explore previous work to find a wedding videography style you love

Explore online reviews, customer testimonials, and examples of their previous work to help you find the perfect wedding videographer for you. This will help you find a wedding videographer that's within budget and has a style that you love.

5. We'll perfectly set the scene of your fairy tale wedding

Race Wedding Videography can create a unique 360 film shot of the bride and groom. - Credit: Race Wedding Videography

Drone videography is a tasteful way to set the scene. We can take aerial shots of the gorgeous Norfolk and Suffolk countryside and coastline surrounding you and panoramic vistas of your chosen venue. It can make your wedding film feel extra special and add a whole new perspective to your day. Race Wedding Videography has permission from the Civil Aviation Authority so they can safely fly a drone at your wedding.

6. You can capture every chapter of your love story on film

We can also create an engagement video to record every part of your journey together. It’s a great way to share the moment with loved ones and to sample our services before the wedding.

7. 360-degree cameras will give you a unique shot of your wedding

Drone videography can capture aerial shots of the gorgeous Norfolk and Suffolk countryside and coastline surrounding you and panoramic vistas of your chosen venue. - Credit: Race Wedding Videography

New technologies promote fresh creative thoughts and approaches in wedding films, and with the rising popularity of 360 cameras, Race Wedding Videography wanted to do something a little different. We've created a unique 360 spinning shot spinning of the bride and groom, to make your wedding film stand out.

8. Sleek and easy storage of your wedding film

We’ll supply your wedding film and highlights trailer on hi-resolution files stored on an elegant data storage USB. It’s compact, lightweight, and easy to transport. We’ll deliver your wedding film within 28 days, along with some complimentary popcorn to make viewing all that more special. All you need to do is connect the USB to your electronic device, sit back and enjoy.

9. You can create a unique wedding memento

Race Wedding Videography is based in Norwich and covers weddings throughout Norfolk and Suffolk. - Credit: Race Wedding Videography

A wedding video book is a beautiful and unique keepsake. It’s sleek, simple to use and comes with a rechargeable battery. It arrives in a beautifully wrapped box and once opened your wedding film will play instantly. It’s an ideal gift for your parents and loved ones.

10. It’s the perfect marriage of art and technology

We use our passion, artistic skill and the latest technology to create stunning, professional wedding films you can cherish. To us a wedding isn’t just another video shoot, it’s about capturing one of the best days of your life on camera to preserve it forevermore.

Race Wedding Videography is based in Norwich and covers weddings throughout Norfolk and Suffolk.

Visit raceweddingvideo.com for more information.

Call 07477 445247, email info@raceweddingvideo.com or complete the online enquiry form to get in touch.