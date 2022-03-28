What is forest bathing and why is it good for your wellbeing?

Studies have shown spending just two hours among trees can help reduce blood pressure and lower cortisol (stress hormone) levels - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

I’ve chosen Pigneys Wood for my walk today with companions Tilly and Parsnip.

These bounding Labrador sisters just love their woodland walks and I love to forest bathe, so with all parties in agreement we head off.

Located two miles outside of North Walsham, Pigneys Wood is 52 acres of nature reserve bordering part of the Paston Way.

The site comprises mixed woodland, grassland, wetland and scrub areas.

My ‘bathe’ could be in any one of our county’s beautiful woodlands, but I’ve picked this one because it invokes a feeling of comfort and serenity.

This is where I heard and saw my first cuckoo in Norfolk. It was May 2020 and we were all still coming to terms with the confinement of lockdown. The unmistakable wandering voice of this solitary bird reminded me of normality and a sense of freedom (that I had perhaps taken for granted pre-pandemic).

The ‘chaos sisters’ are alert and bursting with excitement. They can smell we’ve arrived. And smells are also synonymous with forest bathing.

Interesting sciency bit: scientific studies have found trees release essential oils called phytoncides which have an antimicrobial effect on human bodies, boosting the immune system.

We head straight into the wooded glade and the experience begins.

Forest bathing or shinrin-yoku (as it is known in Japan and country of origin), is simply the mindful practice of slowing down and immersing yourself in a forest atmosphere.

I inhale deeply, filling my lungs with the dense earthy smell of my surroundings and feel immediately grounded and calm.

Another interesting sciency bit: studies have shown spending just two hours among trees can help reduce blood pressure and lower cortisol (stress hormone) levels.

We follow a path that meanders further into the wood and down towards the North Walsham and Dilham Canal towpath. The birdsong of blackbird, robin and chiffchaff is strong in my ear.

Dogs and owner continue at a gentle pace until we arrive at cuckoo central; an area of scrub close to canal and reed bed, and perfect habitat for this migratory bird. I sit down on the grass appreciating the moment. Tilly and Parsnip sensing this is restful time, settle either side of me. Although we’ve arrived too early in the season to see my elusive friend, that 2020 cuckoo sighting remains imprinted on my memory, restoring my inner calm and I can thank forest bathing for that.

Can’t get to a forest or woodland area but want to dip your toe into forest bathing? Try this bite-sized forest bathing meditation at home. Mindful Tip: enhance this relaxing experience by accompanying your meditation with downloaded forest sounds.

1. Find a comfortable place to sit or lie down that is away from noise and distraction for the next 10 minutes. Ensure you’ve got cushions to support your body and a blanket (or throw) around you as body temperature drops when you feel sleepy and have less energy.

2. Closing your eyes, take a deep breath in for five seconds and then let the breath go for five seconds. Repeat this breath pattern up to six times. As you complete your sixth exhalation, allow your breathing to become natural and comfortable to you.

3. Picture a forest you would like to be in at this moment. Perhaps it's a pine forest filling the air with the fresh aroma of cedar and conifer, or an ancient wood that is home to oak and sweet chestnut with boughs entangled. Is it dawn in your forest or perhaps early evening? Are you hearing the dawn chorus or ambient birdsong from the trees?

4. Imagine the sun on your face with the gentle ebb and flow of a light breeze coaxing tree branches into the hypnotic swish and sway movement. Allow your breath to mimic the gentle ebb and flow of the breeze.

5. Observe that your body may or may not be moving in sync with the swish and sway. Acknowledge what feels right and comfortable for your body.

6. Stay in your forest until any mind chatter has calmed and/or you are rested. When you feel comfortable to do so, bring yourself back to the breath inhaling for five seconds and exhaling for five seconds. If you are sitting, re-engage your feet with the floor. If you are lying down, reconnect with the surface you are on and then open your eyes.

You can visit your forest at any time. It is now part of your mobile mindful toolkit, ready to restore your inner calm.

Kate Smith is founder of Slow You Down Wellbeing. Combining over 20 years of stress busting and bodywork experience in occupational health and private practice, Kate has designed a series of wellbeing packages including meditation, coping strategies and mindful massage to help Norfolk relax and breathe. See slowyoudownwellbeing.co.uk







