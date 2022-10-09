Why I love Norfolk: Sam Matthews

Sam Matthews, General Manager at The Assembly House in Norwich in the venue's Hobart Room - Credit: The Assembly House Norwich

Sam Matthews is general manager at The Assembly House in Norwich and has been working for Richard Hughes since he was 14. He won the equivalent of an industry Oscar in 2017 when he was awarded the Acorn Award given annually to the brightest 30 under the age of 30 by The Caterer magazine. A die-hard Norwich City fan, Sam lives in Norwich with his wife Georgie, son William and dog Angus.

Memory: I used to love the big occasions in the city as a child. The Lord Mayor’s procession, New Year’s Eve fireworks, the Royal Norfolk Show, the Norwich City promotion parades. I loved how the city would transform for these events and I used to help my Dad [Radio Norfolk’s David Clayton] at work at the BBC with whatever they were doing for them.

Landmark: Carrow Road! The amount of money, time and ups and downs I’ve been through in that place! My first game was Swindon in 1993 in the Premier League. I’m a season ticket holder with two close friends since 1999-2000!

Day out: You can’t beat a day out in Yarmouth. The 2p slot machines, a walk on the pier and then chips and donuts for tea!

Pub: The Gunton Arms: I love the artwork, the picturesque Norfolk scenery and the no- nonsense food.

Place to eat: The Old Store in Snettisham does the best breakfast and pastries around. Head chef Chris Mann makes absolutely everything in house: the croissants and English breakfast muffins are amazing!

Beach: Holkham on a sunny winter’s morning with the dog when no one else is around. It’s where I proposed – in front of the Household Cavalry, who decided to be there at the same time!

Shop: Looses Emporium on Magdalen Street in Norwich: I can spend hours in that place on a day off. I never find anything I want, but I’m mesmerised by it all!

Export: I always have a little sense of pride when I see that bright yellow Colman’s Mustard label on a supermarket shelf on the other side of the world. The Assembly House uses the catering-size Colman's tins on outdoor tables to hold cutlery and napkins!

Walk: I love just walking around the city on a day off when I have no plan. Deciding where to stop off for breakfast, grabbing a coffee, doing a bit of shopping. Norwich is such a beautiful city: I often walk the long way to work or the long way home just to enjoy seeing more of it.