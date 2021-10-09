Why I Love Norfolk: Katy Nelstrop
- Credit: Contributed
Memory
Living in Norfolk my whole life and given me so many wonderful memories.
One of my oldest and fondest would be visiting Wells-next-the-sea with my Nan and eating fish and chips on the harbour wall.
Landmark
Driving on the A11, between Thetford and Attleborough, the centre pivot irrigators on the fields next to the dual carriageway, as these were put in by my father in law in the late 70s/early 80s and signifies we are nearly home.
Beach
There are too many to choose from… The best two beaches for me are Winterton-on-sea and Brancaster.
I have fond memories of childhood and have enjoyed many happy times at both beaches with my own children.
Town/city or village
We spend a lot of time at Burnham Overy Staithe with our family and friends.
This summer, we spent hours walking, paddleboarding and messing about in the beautiful creek, as well as visiting lots of beautiful places close by including Holkham Hall, where our children spent hours at their amazing play area.
Place to eat
Our family favourite is The Hero at Burnham Overy Staithe. Not only do they always serve wonderful food, they also stock some great English Whisky!
However, closer to home, my husband and I love to eat at Benedict's Restaurant and Roger Hickman's in Norwich.
Pub
I have to say our family-owned pub – Breckland Lodge and Stag, Attleborough. It’s been a tough few years, experiencing a huge fire a few years ago and then a pandemic, that has been a huge strain on the hospitality industry. It’s great to see the place busy again!
Attraction or day out
According to the kids, the best day out is at the Dinosaur Park or Banham Zoo. Nothing beats happy children!
Thing that happens every year
We love the Boxing Day tractor run which takes place every year from The Angel pub at Larling.
Shop
I have a few, but my two favourite shops in Norfolk are Aurina, which is based in Holt and Burnham Market - a go-to of mine for gorgeous presents - and Jarrold in Norwich, which has one of best ranges of women’s clothing in Norwich and also stocks a brilliant range of English Whisky.
Export
Well, of course, The English Whisky Co. We export to some 20 countries around the world.