Why I love Norfolk - Kate Smith

Memory

I have lovely memories of crazy golf in Great Yarmouth and in particular Windmill Adventure Golf housed in the old Windmill Theatre. The building has an impressive history of a bygone age of vaudeville performers. There’s still some of this timeless memorabilia displayed amongst the dinosaurs, Elvis and the Statue of Liberty! Landmark

The North Sea. That childhood excitement every time you catch a glimpse of the sea never leaves you. I’ve swum in the North Sea ever since I was a kid. Being at one with nature and swimming alongside the seals, terns and cormorants is one of the most wonderful and humbling experiences (despite the cooler water temperature).Beach

The natural wilderness of Cart Gap in the winter, perfect for walking the dogs coupled with a stop off hot chocolate from Smallsticks cafe. Town/City/Village

Hands down that’s Norwich. There’s always something new to discover in the city. Last time I visited, I found a goldmine of vintage at St. Gregory’s Antiques and Collectibles in the Norwich Lanes. Place to Eat

Team Smith is particular when it comes to a good plate of fish and chips and the good news for us is there is plenty of delicious choice in Norfolk. The Three Cottages in North Walsham and Eric’s (Thornham and Holt) both leave us with full smiles and full stomachs. Pub

Our house in lockdown! But hubby and I love to go to a variety of local pubs whenever we can. I’m not going to name any as they all deserve to be supported during these challenging times. As many do allow dogs, we take advantage of calling in for a ‘quick drink’ wherever and whenever we are out walking with Labradors, Tilly and Parsnip.Attraction or day out

The pre-festive excitement of The Cromer Pier Christmas Show. Host, Olly Day, always makes me laugh so much and who doesn’t like the regular turn of a magician and illusionist?

The Cromer New Year's Day fireworks is Kate Smith's favourite Norfolk event of the year - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Thing that happens every year

The New Year’s Day fireworks in Cromer. The annual pilgrimage to our spot on the sea front is such an uplifting start to January and this year it was particularly wonderful seeing so many people enjoying it once again.Shop

Being a small independent business myself, I like to share my pound with our local and independent shops. Every visit to Norwich sees me head to Thorns (the Aladdin’s cave of DIY and hardware). It is an utter delight to become lost for hours amongst gardening edging shears and companion sets! Export

Elizabeth Fry (1780- 1845). This historic social reformer was celebrated on the back of our £5 note from 2002 - 2016, so as a Norwich born export, has to be worth a mention. Bank notes for the future? Edith Cavell. Now that I would like to see.Kate Smith is founder of Slow You Down Wellbeing. Combining over 20 years of stress busting and bodywork experience in occupational health and private practice, Kate has designed a series of wellbeing packages including meditation and coping strategies and mindful massage to help Norfolk relax and breathe. See slowyoudownwellbeing.co.uk