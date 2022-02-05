Why I love Norfolk - Jenny Bond

Memory

I have lots of favourite memories from my time as a youngster when I joined Norfolk Young Farmers.

I enjoyed many meetings and social events and made many friends for life following the trusty quote: “You don’t need to be a farmer to be a Young Farmer.”

I now work part-time for Keeping Abreast and I remember that it was when attending one of the Keeping Abreast ‘More Than Just Fashion Shows’ with my Mum and her friends that inspired me to want to work for the charity.

The models are all considering, facing or undergoing breast reconstruction and it’s a fantastic, uplifting event.

The charity is currently in its 15th year and we’re working on our ‘£15,000 for 15 years’ fundraising target.

Beach

On the weekends I enjoy visiting Winterton for a lovely walk along the beach and the dunes with my family and our dog Holly.

I also enjoy taking trips out to Horsey to see the seals and to Brancaster.

Jenny Bond enjoys a trip to Horsey to see the seals - Credit: James Bass

Place to eat

The Dunes Café when it was in Winterton and now at its two new locations at Waxham and Acle (temporarily closed) serving our family favourite of mackerel pate.

An old favourite is Zaks in Poringland, enjoying a nice burger and catching up with friends.

Pub

The White Horse in Brancaster for the amazing seafood and beautiful views and my parents’ pub The Queen’s Head in Hethersett, for the great food and community spirit.

Town

My favourite town is Wymondham with some lovely walks around the Abbey, and the dog-friendly Centre Paws. Amazing cafes with a wide range of goodies, unique local shops and scenery to enjoy.

Shop

Two of my favourite local independent shops are the Little Boutique in Wymondham and Hodge Podge in Hethersett; they are both perfect for gifts and home décor.

Attraction/day out

One of my favourite yearly events is the Royal Norfolk Show, where I am now a trade stand steward. This enables me to see the set up of the show and lots more than I would have done before.

Landmark

The Broads are one of my favourite key features in Norfolk; I have enjoyed many boat trips and walks there with family and friends.

Export

I would say one of the biggest exports Norfolk is famous for is the research hubs we have here such as the John Innes Centre with its wide range of projects and expertise.

Jenny Bond is the new fundraising officer for the Norfolk-based breast cancer reconstruction charity Keeping Abreast which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. Find out more at justgiving.com/campaign/KA15Years and keepingabreast.org.uk