Why I Love Norfolk: Imogen Clarke

Memory

As a child, I used to love going to Cromer. I have such happy memories of the beach, building sandcastles. My parents met working at Cromer Pier, and as an adult I love hearing stories from where they met. It used to be such a treat going to the beach and getting chips. It’s still one of my favourite things to do now.

Landmark

One of my favourite places is Elm Hill - it is one of the cutest streets in Norfolk. From browsing around the Bear Shop, to visiting some yummy coffee shops, and being just a stone's throw away from the river - it’s so quaint and pretty-looking and is one of my favourite parts of Norwich to visit.

Town/Village/City

I love Burnham Market. One of my best friends got married at The Hoste recently, and it was so beautiful. We stayed the night and spent the day after the wedding strolling around the area and browsing in all the pretty shops. All the buildings are so pretty and the flowers are lovely!

Place to eat

My favourite restaurants in Norwich are Haggle and Benoli. The food is so good and the cocktails are great too!

Pub

Our go-to pub for dinner is The Black Boys in Aylsham - their tempura scampi is the best.

Attraction

I love going to the zoo, and we have some great ones nearby. Africa Alive, Banham, Thrigby Hall. There is nothing better on a sunny day than going to see the animals. We try to time their feeding shows into the day - and always seem to miss them. It is almost guaranteed that I come away with over 100 photos of different animals that I’ve spotted.

Beach

Around Norfolk we are spoilt for choice. There are so many beautiful beaches. Cromer and Winterton are normally my favourite for a long walk. Hunstanton is lovely too, especially in the summer. Holkham, Wells, Sheringham - I don’t think I can pick my top one.

Shop

I am a huge advocate of supporting small businesses. My favourite at the moment is Scarlet, I am obsessed by the shoes in there. I also really enjoy browsing in Jarrolds, their women’s wear is so nicely laid out, their beauty consultants are so helpful and their deli has far too many yummy things.

Export

For me it’s Norwich City and Delia Smith. My dad used to take me to watch the football as a child and we still go sometimes now. Delia is a great role model for hard work and following something you love. I recently went to a cookery workshop with her at NCFC and we had such a great day out.