Why I Love Norfolk: Steph and Matt Brown

Published: 6:00 AM October 3, 2021

Memory

A wonderful Norfolk memory was the launch event of our first spirit, Wild Knight English Vodka.

It was held on February 4, 2016 and organised by our great friend, and amazing Norfolk chef, Charlie Hodson.

Charlie chose The Rosebery in Norwich, where we enjoyed cocktails including the Wild Feast, which showcased Norfolk lemon balm, mint and of course, Wild Knight English Vodka.

Landmark

Our favourite landmark has to be Holkham Hall.

This beautiful stately home is an 18th-century country house, and we love exhibiting at their popular food and drink events which are held in the walled garden, and in the Lady Elizabeth Wing.

Join us for the Festive Food Fayre – Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 December in the Lady Elizabeth Wing.

Beach

It’s a tie between Old Hunstanton and Heacham.

We’ve spent many sunny, Sunday afternoons at a friend’s beach hut at Old Hunstanton, with its beautiful cliffs and stunning soft-sand beaches.

We’ve also spent a great deal of time at Heacham, which is where Matt’s wonderful mum lived.

It’s a wonderful place to sit, watch the waves, and enjoy the sun setting.

Town/city or village

Our favourite village in Norfolk is called Beachamwell and it’s where we have lived since 2002.

It has a beautiful, 11th century thatched church, a village green (where we hold our annual rounders tournament) and a monthly pop-up pub in our village hall.

It’s very rural in West Norfolk but the area is very popular with walkers as we have many, many walks with route maps displayed on the notice board, outside the village hall.

Place to eat

L'Hexagone Bistro Français, at 22 Lower Goat Lane, Norwich is an absolutely divine French Bistro set in the heart of the Lanes.

We ate Boeuf Bourguignon and Bavette á L’échalote.

We love that it’s family-run with delicious food and worth every penny. Definitely gets a five out of five stars from us.

Pub

We’ve enjoyed several long lunches at The White Horse in Brancaster.

A particular favourite is the hot-smoked salmon, smoked at the adjacent Staithe Smoke House.

Matt and our youngest daughter, Saffi, both loved the calamari.

Attraction or day out

One of our favourite days out is a visit to Oxburgh Hall, which is a National Trust property.

The hall is a moated country house in Oxborough, Norfolk, about 10 minutes from us in Beachamwell.

It was built for Sir Edmund Bedingfeld in 1482 and each year they hold an Easter egg hunt, which our 20 year old still enjoys!

Thing that happens every year

The Wild Knight Annual Rounders Tournament. It takes place on a Saturday afternoon, mid-July, where we all get together to play rounders, enjoy cocktails, win cocktail shakers and eat far too much from the barbecue!

Shop

Our favourite shop has to be Jarrolds in the centre of Norwich. The Deli is amazing, and when we’re allowed to hold them again, we’ll get back to our monthly spirit tastings.

It’s always a great way to meet customers and discuss the correct spelling of Boudicca or Boadicea, as in the name of our award-winning, Norfolk-distilled gin.

Export

We are delighted to have exported our Boadicea Gin to Canada and are keen to explore exporting our Wild Knight English Vodka to the USA. Watch this space…