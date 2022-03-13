Why I Love Norfolk - Anna Perrott

Memory

It’s a very Norfolk thing to say that ‘we didn’t have holidays abroad, we had days out’. And it’s on these ‘days out’ that I harbour my fondest memories.

We’d listen to Robson and Jerome on cassette in Grandma’s red Ford fiesta and drive to Norwich to descend the enormous red slide at Wensum Park, we’d go to nearby Pick Your Own Farms before jam making and on rainy days we’d head to the Inspire Centre.

Landmark

That’s an easy one. Still to this very day I get super excited when I see the outline of the rollercoaster for Joyland in Great Yarmouth. Those vivid green hills signal to me that fun is about to be had. I’ve loved Yarmouth as a child and I love it even more now that I can see the glint and buzz of excitement when we take the family. Even better, you can now get your photo taken on the snails and have it made into a keyring!



Beach

I can’t tell you much about the location of our beach because truth be told I don’t want anyone else to find it. It’s always been Eccles for us. Mum would take me and my two sisters after school and we’d lug all our gear past the pond and over the dune hill to the beach. However hard we tried, the tomato sandwiches would always get sand in them. It’s never busy and feels like our own private beach.

Place to eat

I love to go is Shambles in North Walsham. Be it for brunch, lunch or tea, there’s always something I fancy on the menu and it always feels like a treat with a delightful atmosphere. Fresh herby salads, phenomenal flatbreads and always a decent dollop of dip, what more could one want?

Pub

There are too many to mention but one that has happy memories for us is The Lodge at Old Hunstanton. After a blowy beach walk the Lodge welcomes you in from the cold with a lively but not rowdy atmosphere, good food, great staff and just wonderful comfort.

Attraction or day out

Any day for us is always improved with a trip to Bacton Woods. It’s only a fifteen minute drive from home but it’s special because we’ve always been there. I know it like I know the back of my hand and I feel happier and healthier after every visit and so too does our mad spaniel, Fergus.

Shop

Almost everything I buy, wear or gift is second-hand so charity shops are really my thing. But as an occasional treat I do love getting dried flower arrangements from Jipola on St Augustine’s Street. Finally flowers that don’t die!

Export

It can only be my wonderful co-presenter of the Garden Party Alan Gray of East Ruston Old Vicarage. He shares his beautiful gardens with the public and if you haven’t been already then you really must, it’s simply stunning! Not content with sharing his garden he also shares words of gardening wisdom with listeners of BBC Radio Norfolk 12-2 every Saturday. It’s a right hoot and we love it!