Why I Love Norfolk: Angie George

Memory

It would have to be going to Bacton beach as a child with my mum, dad and three brothers. We spent a lot of weekends with a day out there. As it was just a few miles down the road from where we lived in North Walsham, during the summer I can remember us biking there with my mum sometimes. During the day we'd top up our picnic with drinks and snacks from the beach cafe. If we were lucky we'd be allowed a prize from the lucky dip, and on colder days we'd have chips from the one local chippy.

Landmark

Norwich Cathedral. I used to live in the north of the city, my parents still do, and as you come down Silver Road you have the most beautiful view of it. It has some lovely events, too. Just before the first lockdown I went along for an evening of Vivaldi by candlelight and it was really beautiful thanks to the architecture and acoustics. In the past we've visited for the helter-skelter and to see Dippy the dinosaur, and there's a great buzz when you realise a certain celebrity has popped in... yes, I'm talking about Budge the cat! In fact, the whole of Norwich's medieval area of Tombland and Elm Hill is so special and steeped in history. We're very lucky to have the combination of very old and very new, which is just one of the wonderful things Norwich has to offer.

Town/city/Village

Norwich all the way. It has so much to offer in terms of history - the fact our medieval streets sit alongside the brand new and the expansion of the place. I always think Norwich is like a collection of towns and villages, each with its own identity. It has the cosmopolitan Unthank Road area, the tranquillity of the river in Thorpe, shopping and coffee in the city centre, the woodlands of Mousehold Heath, and there is always something happening if you tap into the arts and culture scene. Ten minutes down the road you can be on the Norfolk Broads, and in 30 you can be by the beach.

Place to eat

I'm terrible for pastries, cakes and anything sweet! Bread Source on Upper St Giles in Norwich is my go to for a pain au chocolate the size of a rugby ball and a coffee. Afternoon tea at Biddy's is lovely, and for a proper dinner The Bay at Brundall Marina, which offers beautiful food and an equally beautiful setting.

Pub

If I'd been writing this ten years ago, the answer would have probably been very different. Back then, when I lived in NR3, it would have been the Whalebone, The Tap or the Duke of Wellington - I used to love going there for the cherry beer on tap and the folk/Irish music jam on a Tuesday. Nowadays, I go to pubs for the food (oh, how times have changed!) so I'd choose the Recruiting Sergeant in Coltishall, which has good food and a lot of it, and the Blue Boar in Sprowston does a cracking nut roast.

Attraction or day out

One of the things I love about being a mum is the days out and the adventures you can go on with your little person. Thankfully we're out of the soft play era, so no more contorting yourself to rescue your little angel who's become lodged amidst a maze of plastic tunnels. Over the years we've loved going to the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth, Roarr Dinosaur Adventure at Lenwade, swimming at Beccles Lido. Right now we're all about going roller skating, something I used to do a lot when I was growing up. So a treat for us is going to Funky's on the industrial estate off Vulcan Road. It's great fun, a bit of exercise and, being totally honest, as there's usually a live DJ I get to relive my youth a bit as there are generally a lot of tunes from the late 80s and 90s on the playlist.

Beach

I love the Norfolk coastline all year round, from bracing winter walks to getting the camping chairs out in the sun. Bertie, my cavapoo, loves a run around on the beach at Cromer, although he's not too sure of the pier. It's great to walk up to Overstrand and back if you've got the legs for it, and a cuppa and a bit of something to eat in the Rocket House Cafe is a must - their food is gorgeous. To sit in the sun, I love East Runton beach. It's such a treat when you descend the hill down to the sand, and it's totally unspoilt. The tide doesn't come all the way in so if you miss-time your visit it's not the end of the world. My top tip is to take a windbreak - better yet, take two! - and you can create yourself a lovely sun-trap. Ice cream awaits from the van in the car park to encourage you to back up the slope at the end of the day!

Shop

I like to have a little look in Lisa Angel when I'm in the city. Although it's hugely successful, it's a local business-done-good and has some really lovely things. I basically want to own and wear and decorate with everything in it.

Export

Just the whole county, really. That might sound naff, but we really do have everything here - city, countryside, broads and beach. What more could you want!