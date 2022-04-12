Thanks a brunch for a real food treat

In her first instalment, new columnist Zena Leech-Calton celebrates the delights of brunch

Hello, I’m Zena a food fanatic who started my journey studying catering at Norwich City College but I’ll talk about that another day, like my commis chef days in Beccles, then my decade stint in London.

Like the time Bob Hoskins asked me for a sausage or when I told Colin Firth off.

But after all that I loved to teach and have been tutoring cookery for the last 15 years, first for adult education but now, or at least this year in my cookery school Lodge Farm Kitchen.

My accidental blogging @Love_Norwich_Food happened when I set up a website of the same name to advertise my food and drinking tours in Norwich along with recipes, info on my cookery courses and videos all found on www.lovenorwichfood.co.uk.

So, this is my first article, although over a decade ago I had a regular food column every Monday in the EDP, so it’s good to be back.

And what better way to start than with breakfast, but since I love sleep-ins, my first meal and words will start with brunch.

My first memory of brunches came from America.

I was 11 years old on a family holiday, flown by Freddie Laker and mid tour in Las Vegas we found the most amazing Brunch buffets in the hotels for $1-2 which saw us full until dinner – which after all by definition is what brunch is meant to be - a late meal of breakfast, so you don’t need lunch.

Which gets me back to my one love - Norwich food.

Over the past few years brunch has been the buzz word in city eating.

In my opinion Danomey Kitchen, which serves brunch from 10am on a Saturday and Sunday offer one of the best brunches in Norwich – with their Brick lane bagels which they fetch personally on a Friday.

Bun Exchange in Butcher Buoy offers the newest brunch in the city on the last Sunday of each month.

But if you want the most exciting Brunch in the city check out Connaught Kitchens in Nr3 with Trent’s Table pop ups, where I’ve

enjoyed green eggs and Ham – who knew green eggs could taste so good.

But the best valued and tastiest has to be the Middle Eastern brunch at the Workshop – book head for around £15 you’ll get a hot drink, freshly squeezed OJ and several choices of tapas style dishes including halloumi and runny eggs or vegan aubergine with chickpeas (which make me want to be vegan), a dip like hummus, a platter of fruit, yogurt with honey and flat bread covered in tasty Zahatar.

It's nearly all too much for me to write without booking myself in again.

And of course, if you’re a bit of a boozer you will find a few places offering bottomless brunches in the city like Postles Apothecary, Revolution De Cuba and William and Florence. Where as well as enjoying a brunch main you can also have a frenzied two hours of prosecco or cocktails drinking.

I have learnt to stop when I can’t walk a straight line to the toilets.

Head spinning and mid mornings are far too much for me at my age – when realistically I would much prefer a cup of darjeeling and a slice of triple chocolate cake.