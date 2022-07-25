Is this Norfolk’s most dog-friendly town? 

Burnham Market is one of the best places to holiday with your dog. Pictured is Bertie on holiday with Mike and Kate Marsh - Credit: Sonya Duncan

There’s a reason why Burnham Market is known as ‘Chelsea-on-Sea’. Its collection of glamorous boutiques and independent shops, top eateries, and breath-taking beaches within reach have made it one of the most sought-after destinations in north Norfolk.

A vast majority of visitors bring their dogs to the town with them – and multiple businesses have gone out of their way to make ‘fur babies’ feel welcome.

It's the perfect place to take ‘Fido’ out for the day – perhaps for a bit of pampering at Eric & Dolly’s, before heading to one of the special dog-friendly eateries for a cool-off and a bite.

Eric and Dolly in their shop in Burnham Market - Credit: Contributed

Eric & Dolly’s

The doggy heart of Burnham Market, Eric & Dolly’s Boutique is owned by Katja and Tim, who also own the fashionable restaurant and rooms at No Twenty9, as well as a number of other businesses in the area. Named after the couple’s gorgeous pair of pooches, and stretching across two floors of a stunning Grade II listed building, this is a doggy store with a big dose of glamour. Fun and flamboyant, with pink flamingos and chandeliers, it is the place to be seen with your furry friends. Don’t forget to get a photo taken in the famous Instagram armchair! Get everything you need for a stylish pup, from candles, toys and dog perfume to collars, harnesses, tweed coats and blankets.

Dogs get properly spoilt at NoTwenty9 - Credit: Contributed

NoTwenty9

Voted as one of the top 80 places to stay with The Sunday Times in 2020, No Twenty9 restaurant and lounge bar with rooms has a sound reputation for being a destination in Burnham Market. With a festooned courtyard, rock star themed rooms, huge outdoor cinema and being just a short stroll to the boutiques of Burnham, staying here with your four-legged bestie is a real treat. For £25 extra per dog, yours will be spoilt rotten, with a hamper of personalised treats from Eric & Dolly’s. The kitchen uses wood-fired ovens so expect rustic, fiery flavours and authentic locally sourced cooking, whether al-fresco or in the dining room. There’s also a beauty salon, which offers 20% off for residents, for any treatment.

A dog enjoying afternoon tea with its owners at The Hoste - Credit: Darina Stoda

The Hoste

Burnham Market’s luxury hotel boasts 62 rooms, two restaurants and a spa. Forty-five of the bespoke bedrooms are in the Hoste Arms, others are self-catering properties around the village. Dogs are welcome everywhere except the spa and main restaurant, and Vine House. With outdoor seating at both the front and rear courtyard of the pub, there’s plenty of space to enjoy a meal with your faithful friend at your feet. The Hoste has just launched its ‘Doggie Menu’, featuring cheese bones, fish fingers, dog-friendly ice pops and even Bottom Sniffer beer!

Tilly’s Café

The longest running café in the village, Tilly’s is small and friendly, serving home-cooked food and mouth-watering cakes as well as creating bespoke packages for private events and afternoon teas. Dogs are very welcome in the café, but don’t be surprised if owner Kevin slips them a biscuit! Full English ‘Mega’ with tea or coffee is £7. Sandwiches from £4.20

Inside Socius - Credit: Contributed

Socius

Listed in Michelin 2022, this award-winning restaurant serves modern British, locally-sourced seasonal food all in the form of small dishes and tapas style sharing plates. Pick from Norfolk Peer hasslebacks, Socius cured salmon, and smoked mackerel rillettes, all while you sip your Aperol Spritz. On Sundays Socius serves traditional roasts with all the trimmings and you can keep the dog happy with his /her very own ‘Barney’s Doggy Roast’, a selection of meat, vegetables and dog-friendly gravy, for a snip at £3.50. Dogs are welcome at lunchtimes only. Roasts from £16

The Nelson

If you fancy an old-school pub stay, look no further than this 17th century inn; traditional pub grub and dog friendly throughout, this is a classic coastal retreat for those wanting a quiet weekend away, and just two miles from the beach. Serving local ales and a locally sourced menu, this is a ‘walkers welcome’ pub, so get your rambling gear on and get going. Rooms from £125

Serena Brett on holiday with her dog Niva - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Pauline Gardiner shopping in Joules with her dog Teddy - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Archie has a wander round Burnham with Rob Docherty - Credit: Sonya Duncan

And a few miles out…

The Jolly Sailors

Just three miles down the road from Burnham to Brancaster Staithe is this award-winning 18th century village pub, which screams coastal with its whitewash walls and blue stripes. Serving pub classics, smokehouse specials, take-away pizzas and ales from the pub’s own Brancaster Brewery (plus the largest selection of rum on the coast) this is a sociable hub for locals and holiday makers. Dogs are welcome throughout the pub, with dog bowl stations dotted about, doggy treats in jars and Pooches treats for sale. Food served from 12noon to 9pm.

The White Horse

The perfect dog owner retreat for those wanting to enjoy the glorious marshland of the North Norfolk coast, this award-winning restaurant and inn is just a few minutes’ drive from Burnham Market. Eight of the 15 bedrooms being dog-friendly, with everything your pet needs, from treats to blankets, beds and bowls, for only an extra £10 per room. Dogs are welcome on the terrace and in the bar – just make sure you book. Pack your walking boots and set off with your fluffy friend to discover the outstanding natural beauty of endless sandy beaches, and follow it with a sunset shellfish dinner on the terrace, overlooking the saltmarshes, sea and Scolt Head island. Small double from £340 for two night stay / marsh view double £440.

Local Walks

There are some wonderful walks around the village and beyond, taking in the coastal paths and outstanding beauty of the saltmarshes. Stretch your legs on the huge expanse of Brancaster or Holkham beach (don’t forget to check the tide times) with their wide blue skies and pale dunes, or take one of the circular walks to explore the area’s abundance of wildlife.

Start with the 4.5 mile Burnhams Circular Walk circular walk. If you prefer some help along the way, take the Guided Circular Walk from Creake Abbey to Burnham Thorpe. Pick up a map in the Abbey and see if you can spot any raptors on your way. If you’re feeling up for a slightly longer stomp head off on the nine mile Holkham to Wells walk, a circular alternative to the North Norfolk Coast Path, covering acres of sandy beach and along the sides of the Holkham Pines. Return (after a spot of lunch in Wells) along the tracks of Holkham Estate, with views of the hall and the lake. There are also a few options to hike to Tower Windmill from the Burnhams, depending on your fitness levels.











