Video
7 of the best places to spot celebrities in Norfolk
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
From Carrow Road to a café popular with theatre stars, here are some of the best places to spot celebrities in Norfolk.
1. Norfolk Broads
Many famous people head to the Norfolk Broads for a staycation, including chef Jamie Oliver who came for his birthday last year.
He posted a video while relaxing on a boat and said it was "absolutely beautiful".
2. Carrow Road
Lots of celebrities have been spotted in the stands at Carrow Road over the years, who are either Norwich City fans or supporters of the opposing team.
Famous visitors in recent years include Prince William and his family, Ed Sheeran, Michael McIntyre and in 2019 EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco found themselves in hot water as they cheered for Chelsea while sat in the Norwich end.
3. Cromer Pier
Cromer Pier is one of Norfolk's most loved landmarks and it is a popular filming location.
Most Read
- 1 'Teaching was his life': Tributes paid to Nick, 55, after Covid battle
- 2 Homes bid withdrawn after GP surgery says land being 'encroached'
- 3 Two people in hospital after car rolled on to roof in north Norfolk
- 4 Norwich plant shop closes as owner goes back to working in film and TV
- 5 Pub which is set to close breached Covid rules during third lockdown
- 6 Teen chased by security after trying to steal trolley of beer from Lidl
- 7 Drink driver leads police on 100mph chase through Norwich
- 8 Norfolk scaffolder caught drink-driving on way to birthday celebrations
- 9 Aerial photos show impact of flooding on the Norfolk Broads
- 10 100 Covid patients now in NNUH and eight patients jammed into six-bed rooms
Celebrities that have been spotted there include Freddie Flintoff for TV series Lord of the Fries and Steve Coogan for film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa.
4. Holkham Estate
The Holkham Estate is also used regularly for TV shows and films and it recently had its own Channel 4 documentary Christmas at Holkham Hall.
Films shot there include The Duchess, starring Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes, and Annihilation, with Natalie Portman, at Holkham beach.
5. No1 Bootcamp
This boot camp to the stars is located in Heacham in west Norfolk and you may spot celebrities around the village or at the beach while they are exercising.
Previous clients include Vicky Pattison, James Argent and Joey Essex.
6. Café 33
This Norwich café in Exchange Street is popular with actors performing in Theatre Royal and Playhouse shows.
Jason Manford and Ore Oduba visited the top-rated café in 2020 while on on tour with musical Curtains.
Other visitors have included Fearne Cotton, Ainsley Harriott, Nick Hewer, Russell Howard, Jake Humphrey and Norwich footballers.
7. Sandringham Estate
The Queen normally heads to the Sandringham Estate for Christmas, though she decided to stay at Windsor Castle in 2021 due to Covid.
You can normally see the royals go to St Mary Magdalene Church at the estate on Christmas Day and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live nearby at Anmer Hall.