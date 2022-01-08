News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 of the best places to spot celebrities in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:00 AM January 8, 2022
Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Comedian Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road in Norwich. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

From Carrow Road to a café popular with theatre stars, here are some of the best places to spot celebrities in Norfolk.  

1. Norfolk Broads 

Many famous people head to the Norfolk Broads for a staycation, including chef Jamie Oliver who came for his birthday last year.

He posted a video while relaxing on a boat and said it was "absolutely beautiful". 

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

2. Carrow Road

Lots of celebrities have been spotted in the stands at Carrow Road over the years, who are either Norwich City fans or supporters of the opposing team.

Famous visitors in recent years include Prince William and his family, Ed Sheeran, Michael McIntyre and in 2019 EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco found themselves in hot water as they cheered for Chelsea while sat in the Norwich end. 

Filming of Alan Partridge, The Movie at Cromer Pier. Actor, Steve Coogan shooting a scene holding a

Filming for Alan Partridge Alpha Papa, starring Steve Coogan, on Cromer Pier. - Credit: Antony Kelly

3. Cromer Pier

Cromer Pier is one of Norfolk's most loved landmarks and it is a popular filming location.

Celebrities that have been spotted there include Freddie Flintoff for TV series Lord of the Fries and Steve Coogan for film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa. 

Holkham Hall was the set for 'The Duchess' starring Keira Knightley. Picture: Colin Finch

Filming for The Duchess at the Holkham Estate on the Norfolk coast. - Credit: Archant © 2006

4. Holkham Estate

The Holkham Estate is also used regularly for TV shows and films and it recently had its own Channel 4 documentary Christmas at Holkham Hall. 

Films shot there include The Duchess, starring Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes, and Annihilation, with Natalie Portman, at Holkham beach. 

Photo of Heacham Beach on a cold February day

No1 Bootcamp, a favourite with celebrities, is located in Heacham. - Credit: Matthew Usher

5. No1 Bootcamp

This boot camp to the stars is located in Heacham in west Norfolk and you may spot celebrities around the village or at the beach while they are exercising. 

Previous clients include Vicky Pattison, James Argent and Joey Essex. 

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba visited No.33 Cafe in Norwich and posed for a photo with chef Gina Watt

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba visited No.33 Cafe in Norwich and posed for a photo with chef Gina Watt Credit: Gina Watt - Credit: Archant

6. Café 33

This Norwich café in Exchange Street is popular with actors performing in Theatre Royal and Playhouse shows.

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba visited the top-rated café in 2020 while on on tour with musical Curtains. 

Other visitors have included Fearne Cotton, Ainsley Harriott, Nick Hewer, Russell Howard, Jake Humphrey and Norwich footballers.

The Queen speaks to wellwisher Mary Relph from Shouldham, near Downham Market, after a church servic

The Queen speaks to well-wisher Mary Relph from Shouldham, near Downham Market, after a church service at West Newton - Credit: Chris Bishop

7. Sandringham Estate

The Queen normally heads to the Sandringham Estate for Christmas, though she decided to stay at Windsor Castle in 2021 due to Covid. 

You can normally see the royals go to St Mary Magdalene Church at the estate on Christmas Day and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live nearby at Anmer Hall.

