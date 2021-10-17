Published: 4:00 PM October 17, 2021

It’s impossible not to fall for the charms of Georgian Holt.

A stone’s throw from the north Norfolk coast, it makes an ideal short break destination.

The town is a higgledy-piggledy sort of place that’s a joy to explore, where you’ll discover vintage and antique shops, boutiques, art galleries, bookshops and tea rooms tucked away in its quaint yards.

Holt’s emblem is the owl. Legend has it that some local men caught a troublesome owl and put it in the town pound for safekeeping – but the plucky bird somehow managed to escape.

Each July the town is transformed into an artistic playground for one of the region’s biggest arts festivals, which attracts some of the biggest names in TV, comedy, music and more.

Where to stay in Holt

Characterful Byfords is right at the heart of things.

The self-styled ‘posh’ B&B (think Vi Spring beds, Egyptian cotton sheets and luxury cosmetics) has 16 individually designed rooms, plus a self-catering apartment.

But it’s much more than just a place to rest your weary head – there's a café serving hearty breakfasts, brunches and lunches through to decadent afternoon teas and dinners. And if you’re planning a picnic, you can stock up at the takeaway.

“Holt is gorgeous and the rooms really reflect that, they’ve all got different characters,” says marketing executive Mollie Gallon.

“And it’s cosy, a perfect pitstop if you’re wanting to explore Holt or the coast.”

To whet your appetite, they’ve just launched their new menu, which is bursting with big, seasonal and warming flavours: moules frites, a tandoori lamb burger, autumn vegetable pakoras and, autumn in a bowl, apple and blackberry crumble.

“The menu really focuses on local, autumnal and wholesome foods,” says Mollie.

Where to shop in Holt

If you love a bit of retail therapy then Holt is definitely the right destination – there's little wonder that members of the Royal family have spotted been doing their Christmas shopping in the town.

For epicurean delights, a trip to Bakers and Larners food hall should be top of the list – it’s famed as Norfolk’s answer to Fortnum and Mason.

If you love vintage, then you’ll be in heaven here as there are so many antiques shops to rummage in – Holt Antiques and Interiors Centre has collectables of all kinds.

And for music lovers, a crate digging session at Holt Vinyl Vault is a must.

A recent addition is Holt Sunday Market, currently being held once a month, which features an eclectic mix of makers showcasing their wares, plus street food traders and buskers.

The next ones are on November 7 and December 5.

And Mollie’s top tip is to just meander and see what you can find.

“Holt really does support local,” she says. “I love the yards. They’re very pretty – they're cobblestoned and have Norfolk flint buildings and all of them have lovely shops in and little cafes tucked away – I don’t think I could name them all there are so many of them!”

Where to eat in Holt

Meadowsweet

Run by former Morston Hall head chef Greg Anderson and his partner, Rebecca Williams, intimate new restaurant with rooms Meadowsweet is currently Norfolk’s hottest table.

They serve one menu, with the dishes dictated by the best responsibly sourced ingredients available.

Dishes currently include Edgefield roe deer with Crown Prince pumpkin and salsify and hand dived scallop and lobster ravioli with lemon verbena.

Il Calabrese

In Franklyns Yard, Il Calabrese is run by Robert Antonio Mills and dedicated to his mother, Concetta, who was born in Calabria.

Visitors rave about its authentic pizzas and pastas.

Salami and cheese are sourced from Italy, but they champion local suppliers too, including Annie Garcia who bakes their sourdough focaccia.

Owl Tea Rooms

With cafes and bakeries in abundance, Holt could possibly be the coffee and cake capital of Norfolk.

So it’s little wonder that it’s home to what is believed to be the county's oldest tearoom.

Owl Tea Rooms was established in 1929. Since 2017 it has been run by Ben Philo and Claudia Pollinger, who take care to embrace and preserve its long-held tradition and character.

If you want to try traditional Norfolk shortbread, then this is the place.

Things to do in Holt

If you’re a history buff, Mollie recommends following the Holt Owl Trail.

“It’s a circular walk around Holt – there are 24 plaques on the ground and each one tells you about the history of the buildings, the monuments, the streets and the clocks,” she says.

If you love walking, then Holt Country Park, which really comes into its own when the leaves are on the turn, is in easy reach

Or you could take a trip back in time on the North Norfolk Railway, which runs steam trains between Holt and Sheringham and boasts some spectacular views.

“The Poppy Line will take you through Weybourne to Sheringham,” says Mollie. “If you want to go to the coast, that’s a great way to do it.”

Look out for Halloween-themed ghost trains and the return of the Norfolk Lights Express this autumn.

Nearby

10 minutes away...

If you love the outdoors then you’ve got some of the best walking and running trails in Norfolk a stone’s throw away at Sheringham Park.

Seen as the best-preserved example of the work of Humphrey Repton, it is beautiful at any time of year, but make a resolution to visit in May or June when the park is awash with a blaze of colour as more than 80 species of rhododendron and azalea come into bloom.

15 minutes away...

Home to the Thursford Christmas Spectacular, Norfolk could possibly lay claim to be the home of Christmas.

Based at the Thursford Collection near Fakenham, the all-singing, all-dancing festive extravaganza on a West End scale has delighted audiences for more than 40 years.

Like many events, last year’s run had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the show must go on and 2021 performances begin on November 9, continuing to December 23.

20 minutes away...

Slightly more than 20 minutes away from Holt, Wells-next-the-Sea is worth that little bit of extra time in the car for a windswept autumn walk along its glorious golden beach, its iconic brightly painted beach huts standing sentinel on the shore.

Warm up afterwards with a steaming hot chocolate from the Beach Café. Four legged friends are more than welcome too - they even do puppachinos.

Or treat yourself to fish and chips on the quayside.



