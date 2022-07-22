Norfolk singer Beth Orton - 'I'm a perfectionist when it comes to music'

Beth Orton is having her nails done.

It is late morning in New York and she’s sat in the salon as we discuss her forthcoming album, touring, and the excitement of performing again.

She pauses and tells the manicurist not to take too much off.

“I need my nails to play guitar,” I overhear, before we meander through a conversation that takes in her Norfolk upbringing and family life, a music career spanning 30 years, her approach to song-writing and recording, and the forthcoming album Weather Alive.

Live shows

The real buzz, however, is about the live shows.

Beth spent June on tour with Alanis Morissette performing in front of packed crowds across major venues in Europe, as well as dates in Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester, with a two-night finale at London’s 02 arena, which she reflects on as a “brilliant” experience.

“It was so much fun to come out of lockdown and be playing massive arenas, it was ridiculous. It is famine to feast after not being able to do it for so long and then be out there again,” she said.

“It was just beautiful and such a wonderful experience to get up before appreciative crowds, with amazing sound and a great crew; it really was fun.

“Lockdown has been very brutal for musicians with not being able to tour and do what we do, so I am very excited to be touring again.”

Next stop is a couple of further summer festival dates, before a UK tour in the Autumn.

The Weather Alive album will be fully showcased to fans during a tour of smaller venues later in the year, including a performance at Norwich Arts Centre on October 10.

“It will be much more intimate, a very different experience and one I am equally excited about,” she said.

Weather Alive

Weather Alive, released on September 23, has been some time in the making, for a variety of reasons. It follows Kidsticks, which came out in 2016, the 2012 release of Sugaring Strangers, and before that it was Daybreak (2002) and Comfort of Strangers (2006).

So, why the gap between albums?

“It is just that I try to make it right,” Beth tells me. “I am a perfectionist to some degree; I write a lot but I am not easily satisfied and it takes me a while to get to where I want to get to.”

However, she acknowledges that “being a perfectionist does not mean making a perfect piece of work” but more about completing a complex process.

Written on a piano she saved from Camden Market, the album collates lifetime memories and experiences, with stories that touch on struggles and on healing.

Containing eight tracks, Weather Alive is her seventh studio album and first for the Partisan Record label. The title track was released as the first single and has since been followed with Forever Young as a second single.

At seven and six minutes long respectively, they both go against the traditional radio-play single length, but are hallmarks of Beth’s determined individuality and approach to music.

Home studio

Much of the final ‘sculpting’ of the tracks was conducted in her home studio in London.

“I tend to be left to my own devices, hence a seven-minute title track to the new album,” she continued.

“Over the years, I have been writing the songs and then starting to think about going into a studio and then seeing the music is not where I need to be.

“Then we went into lockdown and I ended up having only so many days I could go into a studio but in those times, I worked with some amazing people, incredible musicians.”

Remote working offered the opportunity to craft what that the musicians had produced.

“I was able to think and that was a wonderful process for me to be able to sit with my own instruments and work with what I had, and then to mix the record,” adds Beth.

“It was a fragmented process in some ways but that allowed for a kind of creative situation. But I don’t think I will get the chance to do it like that again, I guess it was by necessity to some degree.”

Motherhood

The gaps between albums have coincided with motherhood as her daughter Nancy (15) and son Arthur (11) were growing up.

“That all takes times out of the schedule, writing when you can, but more to the point recording when I can,” she adds.

Beth has been married to singer Sam Amidon for 10 years, who she describes as “an incredibly interesting and talented man.”

“He has been a great support and inspiration for me,” she said. “We kind of give each other the space and we are lucky in that; to do what we know and love, we both respect each other’s need to create even though that sometimes takes us away from home with the need to tour but because of our work that is part of what we do.

“We have made this unwritten agreement to support our work and our family life as a team.”

Writing retreat

Home is in London, but her background and upbringing is very much Norfolk and she retains a deep love for East Anglia.

Born in Dereham, she lived in Lyng until she was three and then moved to Norwich before moving to London in her early teens.

“I still have my old friends, all my buddies from back then, who still live in Norfolk and Norwich and around the area, so I am always visiting,” said Beth, 51.

“It is just the most beautiful landscape and I love that it is not on the way to anywhere. If you want to go to Norfolk is just to go there and it is very particular landscape, a very particular sky, but incredibly inspiring.”

When writing Weather Alive, she retreated to Snape Maltings in Suffolk for part of the process and revels in the experience and memory.

“Each evening I would walk out from Snape; it was extraordinary, it would have you weeping,” recalled Beth.

“It was so beautiful, I was completely alone, walking through grasses and reeds and rushes, walking down to the water and the church.”

Collaborations

As an English singer-songwriter and musician, known for her ‘folktronica’ sound which mixes elements of folk and electronica, she has shared stages with Patti Smith, Nick Cave, Sinead O’Connor, Flaming Lips and Beck.

Collaborators have included The Chemical Brothers, William Orbit, Andy Weatherall, guitarist Bert Jansch, and Jim O’Rourke.

Musicians on the new album include The Smile’s drummer Tom Skinner, Mancunian jazz star Alabaster dePlume, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily, and The Invisible’s bassist Tom Herbert.

“What has been incredible is the opportunity to collaborate with so many brilliant people,” she said.

“I think there is this idea that music is planned, but I do not really plan, I write songs, so it is the songs that dictate to a degree.

“As they are written I think, ‘ooh I would love to work with’…in this case, it was Tom Skinner. I have wanted to work with him for 15 years and finally I had written a song and thought he would be amazing for this. I got to work with him, finally, and it was the right moment.”

Creative freedom

Throughout her career, Beth has set the tone and pace, enjoying the freedom to take time over her music and produce seven-minute singles and release an album only when she is totally satisfied with the end result.

There is a gratitude in that opportunity, and she sees the ability to have carved out that freedom as a mark of “success”.

“Doing the tour with Alanis, and the 25th anniversary of her record and my anniversary of Trailer Park, I was thinking about the idea of success and what is success.

“To me I think the most successful part of what I have done is the fact that been given the space over the years to keep being inventive and being supported by an industry that often does not support people in that way.

“Seven minutes long for the first single release, being played on Radio 2 and Radio 6; I think that is an incredible achievement in a way,” added Beth.

High points

And what are the high points of her career?

“I have not had a big hit, but I have had lovely accolades,” she said, pointing to winning the BRIT Awards and the Mercury Prize nominations.

But again, she returns to a broader high point, that of having the freedom to be constantly inventive.

“It is about just being given the opportunity to keep exploring, inventing and that is quite a lovely place to be,” she added.

With an early background in acting, she has also had opportunities in that area of the arts and played the lead female in the film Southlander in 2001 and returned to acting with a leading role in the British independent film Light Years (2015).

Prolific time

Over the past two years, Beth has been writing regularly and expects to be recording again soon.

“I do have a lot of songs because it has been quite a prolific time and, ideally, I’d possibly be moving on to recording further sooner.

“My children are now older, but it depends again on what the time schedule is; I need to make up for the lost years and to keep this thread of creativity that has been sparked in the last few years.

“It has been sparked whilst having children because it has kept me home, kept me grounded in a lot of ways, but in this space in between the chaos of having children there is this incredible need for the peace of creativity and writing and that kind of solo exploration.”

It is at this point in our conversation – in mid-July - that Beth concedes she has not just flown over to New York for a manicure but that her time in the Big Apple is a busy round of promotions and interviews with US radio stations.

Yoga and health

Away from music her interests are walking with her dogs and Yoga.

“I am really into Yoga and I like Iyengar Yoga in particular. I have had health issues over the years and I have found I am really interested in Yoga as a more recuperative, restorative and therapeutic way of working with the body, rather than as a fitness tool.

“I study it for myself with various teachers and put quite a lot of time into that and diet with food and cooking.

“Beyond that, it is children, home, music, staying well, staying healthy, looking after everything, and just trying to keep up with all that I love.”







