Start your married life in style on-board a five-star luxury cruise ship, where the journeys are as memorable as the destinations.

With a cruise, the options are simply endless. From the classic honeymooners' choice of the Caribbean with its sun-kissed beaches and crystal clear waters to Europe's host of amazing destinations, including the Mediterranean, Scandinavia and the Baltics.

On-board highlights include pools, hot tubs, solarium and spa where you can truly switch off and relax after the excitement of your big day.

The bars and lounges offer a wide selection of beverages and entertainment options.

As it's an extra special occasion, why not splash out on Retreat Class, with upgraded state-rooms and your own exclusive dining and sun deck?

Additional upgrades are available, including drinks packages. Feel like a VIP with a premier pass, which includes a welcome bottle of Veuve Clicquot, priority boarding and officer lunch and a captain's toast.

The best thing about choosing a cruise for your honeymoon is that very little preparation is required - just select your perfect destination and go.

The Captain's Club Hotel and Spa, Christchurch, Dorset

If you'd like to spend your honeymoon closer to home, then why not head to the English Riviera?

At the Captain's Club Hotel and Spa in Dorset you can savour delicious dining and perfectly mixed cocktails with a amazing river view.

Their luxury suite options are perfect for honeymooners, with floor to ceiling windows and a cinema room.

Its location makes it the perfect base from which to explore Sandbanks, Poole, the New Forest and Bournemouth.

LUX South Ari Atoll, Maldives

With lush powdery white sands, colourful coral reefs and shoals of tropical fish dancing in the clear blue waters of the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is a picture postcard destination with the weather to match.

Each of the string of islands is only accessible via speedboat or sea planes.

LUX South Ari Atoll is home to hidden hideaways, overwater villas, and award-winning spas which make the ideal relaxing retreat after those hectic few months of wedding planning.

Take sunset strolls along the romantic beaches, or, if you're feeling adventurous, go snorkelling or diving and get up close to the colourful marine life.

It's also a great destination for foodies, with eight culinary journey restaurants offering food from all over the world.

Erosantorini and Astarte Suites, Santorini

With picturesque views and romantic vibes, Santorini is one of the top picks for honeymooners.

The Greek island is home to beautiful sunsets and rugged landscapes, surrounded by traditional white-washed houses with blue roofs.

The Erosantorini is where a five-star location meets six-star service and seven-star hospitality.

And Astarte Suites is a luxury all-suite boutique hotel in Akortiris Caldera.

Set on a dramatic cliff top and boasting stylish, traditional architecture, each suite is individually styled.

All of the suites have views of a volcanic crater and a private jacuzzi.

Foodies can find the finest restaurants and bars on Caldera Cliff - from hearty brunches to candlelit dinners.

Seafood lovers must visit the taverns located at Ammoudi.

And sample the island's finest wines at Santo Wines Venetsanos winery.

You can make your itinerary as action packed or laid-back as you like.

Visit the capital, Fira, for some retail therapy and amazing views, get a taste of adventure on a catamaran trip or volcano tour - or have a lazy day soaking up the sun and swimming at Eros Beach.

